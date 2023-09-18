Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Poetry - Inspirational book "Amidst the Chilling Storm"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Poetry - Inspirational book "Amidst the Chilling Storm" by Frank Karan, currently available at http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1649083793.
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Sarah Stuart for Readers' Favorite
Amidst the Chilling Storm, at 246 pages, is one of the longest poetry books I have come across in many years of enjoying the art. The subject matter of the verses is manifold, ranging from the personal heartbreak of “Tears That We Hide” to an assessment of “Zen”, but the arrangement of them is divertingly simple. They occur in alphabetical order. Together, the collection comprises freestyle, rhyme, and occasionally a clever mixture of both. Neither does Mr. Karan shy away from using deliberately complicated language: indeed, made-up words. “Retaliatory Ruthlessness” contains such phrases as “waftly frogmarching hyperbolic” amongst others. Illustrations, sketches drawn in bold black lines, appear intermittently throughout. Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book for lovers of poetry to treasure.
I was intrigued by the first poem, “Abyss Atlas” and totally hooked when I reached “Amidst the Chilling Storm”. I absolutely loved the illustrations, but it was only on the second reading that I stopped to study and truly appreciate them. Frank Karan’s poetry drew me on until I reached the end. Do I know the man behind the verses? Perhaps – perhaps not. He’s questioning, often cynically right, religious… He must be to have written “Peace on Earth” which ends with the prayer for peace to “reign n‘stay”. I like him for his gift of poetry to a thoughtless, often unkind, world. Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book that deserves a place in everyone’s heart, and is safe on their bedside cabinet. Buy a second copy for the coffee table."
You can learn more about Frank Karan and "Amidst the Chilling Storm" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/amidst-the-chilling-storm where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By Sarah Stuart for Readers' Favorite
Amidst the Chilling Storm, at 246 pages, is one of the longest poetry books I have come across in many years of enjoying the art. The subject matter of the verses is manifold, ranging from the personal heartbreak of “Tears That We Hide” to an assessment of “Zen”, but the arrangement of them is divertingly simple. They occur in alphabetical order. Together, the collection comprises freestyle, rhyme, and occasionally a clever mixture of both. Neither does Mr. Karan shy away from using deliberately complicated language: indeed, made-up words. “Retaliatory Ruthlessness” contains such phrases as “waftly frogmarching hyperbolic” amongst others. Illustrations, sketches drawn in bold black lines, appear intermittently throughout. Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book for lovers of poetry to treasure.
I was intrigued by the first poem, “Abyss Atlas” and totally hooked when I reached “Amidst the Chilling Storm”. I absolutely loved the illustrations, but it was only on the second reading that I stopped to study and truly appreciate them. Frank Karan’s poetry drew me on until I reached the end. Do I know the man behind the verses? Perhaps – perhaps not. He’s questioning, often cynically right, religious… He must be to have written “Peace on Earth” which ends with the prayer for peace to “reign n‘stay”. I like him for his gift of poetry to a thoughtless, often unkind, world. Amidst the Chilling Storm by Frank Karan is a book that deserves a place in everyone’s heart, and is safe on their bedside cabinet. Buy a second copy for the coffee table."
You can learn more about Frank Karan and "Amidst the Chilling Storm" at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/amidst-the-chilling-storm where you can read reviews and the author’s biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
Readers' Favorite LLC
Media Relations
Louisville, KY 40202
Jen
PageTurner Press and Media
info@pageturner.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other