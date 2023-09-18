MLOps Market

Increasing of high-quality, affordable automated technology availability is expected to drive market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The MLOps Market Expected to Reach USD 23.1 Billion by 2031 | Top Players such as - Akira AI, AWS and Cloudera." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global Mlops market was valued at USD 983.6 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 23.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 37.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Surge in digital and internet penetration around the world serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global MLOps market. Based on component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global MLOps market share.

The MLOps market is segmented into component, deployment mode, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, it is bifurcated into platform and services. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premise and cloud. By organizational size, the market is segregated into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, retail & e-commerce, energy & utility, healthcare, media and entertainment and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on component, the platform segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global MLOps market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global MLOps market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the cloud segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 39.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global MLOps market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global MLOps market analyzed in the research include Akira AI, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Cloudera, Inc., DataRobot, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Databricks, Inc., GAVS Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Alteryx.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global Mlops market. This is attributed to surge in need of AI/ML-based project among enterprises for improving their customers’ needs and to upsurge their revenue opportunity.

● .The demand for MLOps is likely to increase even more in the post-pandemic.

