ITV Studios’ International Production Arm Extends Partnership with Avid to Standardize and Streamline Post-Production Workflows

International production labels across 11 countries and part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster, sign new subscription deal to upgrade editing and storage workflows

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITV Studios, the production and distribution arm of ITV PLC, which includes the UK’s biggest commercial broadcaster, has signed a new subscription deal with Avid ® ( Nasdaq: AVID ) to standardize its media storage and ways of working across its international studios in Europe and Australia.



The new agreement will provide ITV Studios’ international labels with subscriptions to the latest Avid NEXIS® F-Series storage engines, and Media Composer® video editing with Avid NEXIS | EDGE™, allowing editors and production teams to work and collaborate from anywhere, and streamline workflows throughout their post-production facilities.

Rob O’Brien, Head of International Technology, ITV Studios, explains, “Avid’s leading-edge technology aligns perfectly with the preferences of our editors. This partnership underscores our commitment to providing the best tools for our teams globally, ensuring ITV Studios remains at the pinnacle of content creation.”





Avid’s Chief Revenue Officer Tom Cordiner adds, “We’re delighted the international production arm of ITV Studios is growing its partnership with Avid. This new Avid end-to-end deployment standardizes their set-up, gives a consistent way of working, and resolves the legacy issues that can come from using different storage platforms. In addition, Avid’s floating licence server gives ITV’s studios across Europe and Australia access to editing licences from a common source. This in turn will enable better cost control across all their studios.”

Avid NEXIS F-series storage engines offer performance that can scale to more than 30 GBps, giving ITV Studios’ production teams the power to accelerate the most complex media workflows. The engines’ speed and capacity are designed to accommodate growing projects and team numbers collaborating remotely without disruption or down time.

Avid NEXIS | EDGE enables editors to work from anywhere with the same media access, workflow, and user experience as if they were editing at the facility. With a secure proxy workflow for editors using Media Composer | Enterprise, teams can find, organize, storyboard, edit, and review content from the facility, at home, or on location.

This agreement with the international arm of ITV Studios builds on a similar deal signed by Avid with ITV Studios’ UK business earlier in the summer.

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can’t get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in; we are More Than TV.

ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting over 6,900 hours of original programming across more than 60 production labels. Our global footprint spans 13 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 90,000+ hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK’s largest commercial broadcaster.

