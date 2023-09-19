Government Experience Award Winners Evolve Experiences to Meet New Expectations of Constituents and Employees

Winners of the seventh annual competition create better digital experiences and build trust between state and local governments and the people they serve.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Center for Digital Government (CDG) today announced the winners of the seventh annual Government Experience Awards The awards recognize the achievements of states, cities and counties that have raised the bar on the experience of government services to create a better engaged constituency and a more responsive government. Top government jurisdictions, agencies and departments will be honored during the Government Experience Awards at the virtual GovX Summit later today.The Summit is CDG’s premier annual event that showcases the latest trends, best practices and ideas around the evolving experience of government. Registration is complimentary and open to the public sector only.“With citizen and employee expectations continually evolving, government agencies are leveraging new technologies and processes to drive innovation through their digital experiences,” said Dustin Haisler, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, Center for Digital Government. “The leading government experiences have retained a human-centric approach to service delivery, incorporating digital equity, accessibility and inclusion into all of their experiences.”This year's winners have redesigned websites and simplified services with Single Sign-On, cloud-based platforms, enhanced accessibility and mobility features, and one-stop portals. Winners used mobile apps, dashboards, chatbots, and digital service analytics to improve constituent experience in many areas including e-pay, housing, homeless solutions, licensing/certification, property management, public health, real-time crime centers and the transparency of government information.The 2023 Government Experience Award winners are:Overall State Government Experience Winners:1st Place – State of Utah2nd Place – State of Mississippi3rd Place – State of Indiana4th Place – State of Arkansas5th Place – Commonwealth of VirginiaFinalistsState of Maine, State of Michigan State of Oklahoma, State of Oregon, State of VermontOverall County Government Experience Winners:1st Place – Stafford County, VA2nd Place – King County, WA3rd Place – Saint Louis County, MO4th Place – County of San Diego, CA5th Place – Dutchess County, NY5th Place – Prince William County, VAFinalistsAlbemarle County, VA; County of Davidson, NC; Durham County, NC; New Castle County, DE; Orange County, FL; Palm Beach County, FLOverall City Government Experience Winners:1st Place – City of Coral Gables, FL2nd Place – City of El Paso, TX3rd Place – City of Bellevue, WA4th Place – City of Riverside, CA5th Place – City of Seattle, WAFinalistsCity of Fairfield, CA; City of Irvine, CA; City of Mesa, AZ; City of Pueblo, CO; City of San Diego, CAProject Experience Awards: In addition to the overall awards, CDG also presents Project Awards (which have a single focus area). Government departments and agencies across the country submit entries describing their digital solutions that will make it easier for citizens to do business with their government. Our new category of Project Awards this year is for Special Districts!Thirty-nine Government Experience Project Awards were presented in five categories (city, county, state, federal government, and special districts). Their dedication, creativity and focus on better government is impressive. Congratulations!View a complete list of award winners here CDG thanks its corporate members underwriting the 2023 Government Experience Awards: Abnormal Security, Accela, Adobe, Amazon Web Services, Armis, Cisco, Elastic, Granicus, HP Inc., Infor, KPMG, Laserfiche, LogicMonitor Inc., SHI International Corp, Socure, Trellix, Tyler Technologies, Uipath, Verizon Enterprise Solutions and Zendesk.About the Center for Digital GovernmentThe Center for Digital Government (CDG) is a national research and advisory institute focused on technology policy and best practices in state and local government. CDG is a division of e.Republic, the nation’s only media, data and events company focused exclusively on state and local government and education.