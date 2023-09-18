WestKam Gold Announces Soil Sampling Results on Will Project

Vancouver, Canada, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WestKam Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WKG)(the “Company” or “WestKam”) (TSX-V: WKG) is pleased to announce assay results from 71 soil samples collected in June and July 2023 from its 100%-owned Will Claim. The 1,142-hectare claim is situated 11kilometres east of the village of Goldbridge and 8 km southeast and down-strike of the historic Minto Mine. It is also located 1.5 km away from past producer Mary Mac in the Goldbridge Mining Camp. Samples were analyzed using Aqua Regia-ICPMS and Gold Fire Assay by Activation Laboratories Inc. in Kamloops.

Gold-in-soil anomalies were obtained in several locations that were previously mapped for known listwanite altered, structurally controlled ultramafic intrusions and inferred shear structures trending to the north/north-west. Greater than 40 percent of the soil samples are considered anomalous in gold values.

Of the 71 soil samples collected:

29 had values greater than 20 ppb Au

16 had values greater than 50 ppb Au

5 had values greater than 100 ppb Au

Highest value 421 ppb Au

See Figure # 1, below, for soil sample locations and the recommended priority target area for additional work.

Peter Laipnieks, President and CEO of WestKam states “Due to this summer’s fire conditions limiting our work program, the company was not able to evaluate all priority #1 target areas. Yet, we were highly successful in confirming by soil sampling potential gold mineralization related to structurally controlled ultramafic intrusions. Our next goal is to soil sample our highest target areas prior to any follow up detailed geochemical or geophysical surveys.”





Fig. 1

Click here to view high-resolution image

Qualified Person

Lorne Warner, P.Geo, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release.

About WestKam

WestKam Gold Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior gold exploration company focused on exploring and developing projects in Western Canada.

Forward-looking information

