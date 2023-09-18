Submit Release
TomaGold Makes Cash and Share Payments

ROUYN-NORANDA, Québec, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chibougamau Independent Mines Inc. (CBG-TSX-V in Canada, CLL1-Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin and Lang & Schwarz Stock Exchanges in Germany, CMAUF-OTC in the US), herein called Chibougamau, is pleased to inform shareholders that TomaGold Corporation (“TomaGold”) (TSXV: LOT, OTCQB: TOGOF) has deposited $500,000 in the bank account of Chibougamau as required. Under the option agreement for the West Block of claims TomaGold deposited $300,000, the first-year option payment. Also, per the Letter of Intent (“LOI”), $200,000 was deposited related to an exclusive six-month due diligence period to study the East Block of claims. (See Chibougamau press release dated August 14, 2023 for details of the option agreement and LOI).

In addition, TomaGold has issued instructions for the deposit of 6,000,000 TomaGold shares valued at $0.03 per share ($180,000) into Chibougamau’s stock account.

Chibougamau is pleased that the agreements have now been activated and looks forward to working with TomaGold to help them realize the value of the assets to both our benefits.

