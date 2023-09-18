Path to Purchase Institute’s P2PI LIVE & Expo Brings Together Consumer Packaged Goods Companies and Retailers to Share Insights and Strategies for Evolving, Adapting and Succeeding in the Next Generation of Omnicommerce

Must-Attend Event Offers Unmatched Education, Research, an Expo and Networking



CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Path to Purchase Institute , part of EnsembleIQ, today unveils its 2023 P2PI LIVE & Expo conference program. Over three days, the event brings together consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and retailers to share insights and strategies for evolving, adapting and succeeding in the next generation of omnicommerce. P2PI LIVE & Expo takes place November 7-9 in St. Louis, MO. Register here .

“Our flagship event is designed to help retail leaders keep up with the changes in shopping behavior,” said Eric Savitch, Vice President and Brand Director, Path to Purchase Institute. “We’re excited to bring our community together for thought leadership, education and networking. The insights and strategies attendees will acquire at the event will help their businesses succeed in the years to come.”

Marie Stafford, Global Director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, will deliver the opening keynote, “The Age of Re-enchantment.” Wunderman Thompson Intelligence, an in-house futures think tank, produces trend forecast reports focusing on the intersection between consumer behavior and culture. Stafford will share emerging consumer trends and key implications for CPGs.

The robust conference program features curated sessions with focused topic areas, including tracks dedicated to the BevAlc category and retail media as well as interactive Q&As with speakers. Highlights include:

Kathleen Perreault, Team Lead, Shopper & Field Marketing, Wells Enterprise Inc., will present “ Partnering for an Out-of-the-Sky Shopper Activation .” She will discuss how Wells Enterprises partnered with Jewel-Osco for a unique shopper activation that drove incremental brand and ice cream category sales during the summer.

.” She will discuss how Wells Enterprises partnered with Jewel-Osco for a unique shopper activation that drove incremental brand and ice cream category sales during the summer. Larry Beaman, Chief Growth Officer, gen.video, and Corinne West, Digital Strategy Manager - Fabric Care, Church & Dwight, will present “ Unleashing the Power of Influencers at Every Step of the Customer Journey .” This presentation will showcase the power of influencer marketing throughout the full customer journey.

.” This presentation will showcase the power of influencer marketing throughout the full customer journey. Cheryl Pinkham, Director of Shopper Marketing, Peapod Digital Labs, will present “ A Connected Customer Experience: How the Four P’s of Shopper Marketing Drive Omnichannel Growth .” As the omnichannel shopping world continues to evolve the connected consumer experience, this session will show how leveraging the New 4P’s have positively impacted omnichannel growth for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA.

.” As the omnichannel shopping world continues to evolve the connected consumer experience, this session will show how leveraging the New 4P’s have positively impacted omnichannel growth for the companies of Ahold Delhaize USA. Andy Murray, CEO, bigQUEST, will present “ Delivering Customer-Centric Innovation through Collaboration.” Through inspiring examples, relevant case studies and actionable insights, attendees will learn new methods and understanding of how to motivate change.

Through inspiring examples, relevant case studies and actionable insights, attendees will learn new methods and understanding of how to motivate change. Heather Wheeler, Co-founder, The Krazy Coupon Lady, will present “ Emerging Shopping Trends with Rising Food Prices .” Wheeler will reveal eye-opening findings on how value-conscious grocery shoppers, especially across generations, are altering spending amid inflationary pressures.

.” Wheeler will reveal eye-opening findings on how value-conscious grocery shoppers, especially across generations, are altering spending amid inflationary pressures. Lynn Neal, Global Practice Officer, RAZR, will present “Doing More with Less - The Mondelez Formula to Optimize Marketing Creative.” Through proven, real-world experiences with the Mondelēz’s global marketing team, Neal will show how to get more performance from existing marketing by optimizing the creative, create scalable and transform growth throughout its organization.

Michael La Kier, Vice President, Brand Development, IGA Inc., will present “ Retail Media: Outstanding Experience or Sensory Overload? ” La Kier will share a strategic approach to retail media can deliver more shopper-centric engagement and lead to increased sales and growth for the industry.

” La Kier will share a strategic approach to retail media can deliver more shopper-centric engagement and lead to increased sales and growth for the industry. Morgan Keyer, Brand Manager, Woodford Reserve Double Oaked & Rest of Portfolio, Brown-Forman, and Katie McBrien, Vice President, Commerce, Spark Foundry, will present “Shaking Up the New Model of Media and Commerce.” Hear how a new working model of holistic planning and measurement has fueled continued growth of Brown-Forman's brands, and how it is future-proofing it's organization.

View the complete agenda here . Additional sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.

P2PI LIVE & Expo will also feature an expo showcasing the most innovative solution providers in commerce marketing as well as networking opportunities.

During the event, the Path to Purchase Institute will name the winners of the third annual OmniShopper Awards, the first and only program designed to recognize excellence in shopper engagement across the entire path to purchase, and the Women of Excellence awards, which recognizes female brand marketers, retailers, agency executives and solution providers for their achievements in influencing the shopper marketing industry along the path to purchase.

On November 7, Path to Purchase Institute Connect brings CPGs to participate in 20-minute one-on-one, in-person meetings with retail media networks, agencies and solution providers, to discuss new products and services, marketing initiatives and business strategies. CPGs interested in participating should contact Jennifer Miller at jmiller@ensembleiq.com .

