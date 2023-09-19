Kevin Harrington, Inventor of the Infomercial, Launches Huge Contest With Orbiiit, Inc

Kevin Harrington of "Shark Tank" partners with orbiiit.com for an online competition. The winner gets featured on "Boom America", expert guidance, and $10K cash

CLEARWATER, FL, US, September 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Kevin Harrington, renowned as an Original Shark on the hit TV show "Shark Tank" and the esteemed host of the TV show "Boom America," is embarking on a quest to elevate one fortunate company to new heights. In collaboration with orbiiit.com , Harrington invites all aspiring entrepreneurs and startup founders to seize the opportunity to feature their company on "Boom America." Leading a formidable team of business experts, Harrington aims to catalyze the transformation of companies across diverse industries.The winner of this massive online competition will take center stage in a 90-minute documentary, receiving guidance and support from an esteemed "A Team" of specialists—an opportunity valued at $50,000. Furthermore, the triumphant entrepreneur will receive an additional $10,000 in cash to bolster their vision, all without surrendering any equity. Notably, the winning company will enjoy national television exposure when the show airs in 2024, promising unprecedented visibility.Participation in this remarkable journey is entirely free. Once public voting commences, contestants are encouraged to mobilize their network, garnering votes from family, friends, and followers to advance to the final round. In the ultimate phase, Kevin Harrington and a panel of distinguished judges will select the ultimate victor.To register and demonstrate your potential as the next trailblazing entrepreneur, visit orbiiit.com/boomamerica Learn more about this groundbreaking opportunity at: https://www.orbiiit.com/boomamerica For a sneak peek, watch the contest video here: https://vimeo.com/864959744?share=copy Media Contact: