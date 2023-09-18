BOARD MEMBER AND FORMER CEO, WILLEM A. HAZELEGER AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Already serving on a board risk committee, Wim's experience, combined with our credentialing, increases the value he brings to his current board role and the future board roles he will surely attain.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Willem A. Hazeleger (“Wim”) of Hong Kong.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Wim is a non-executive director and a member of the Finance and Risk Committees for Lemon Tree Hotels Limited in India and served as a non-executive director for ESR Cayman Limited and a board member of the Asia Pacific Real Assets Association (APREA). He is the former chief executive officer, Asia Pacific, of APG Asset Management in Hong Kong. Under Wim's leadership, AsianInvestor named APG as its 2019 Institutional Investor of the Year. Wim also served as acting chief operating officer and general counsel and corporate secretary. Prior to joining APG, he was the co-head of financial regulatory and investment management at Linklaters in Amsterdam. Wim earned an MBA from INSEAD, an MBA from Tsinghua University, and an LLM from Utrecht University. He holds a Diploma in Corporate Governance from the Corporate Governance Institute and is currently pursuing a post-graduate degree in financial law and regulation at the London School of Economics and Political Science.
"Wim brings an impressive background of leadership and success in the financial industry in the Asia Pacific region," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Already serving on a board risk committee, his experience combined with our credentialing will surely increase the value he brings to his current board role and the future board roles he will surely attain."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
"This is an amazing course that I thoroughly enjoyed," said Mr. Hazeleger. "Rich in content delivered by an outstanding faculty. Highly recommended for every board member, C-suite executive, and anyone else who wants to understand risk better and learn how to embed risk governance to create a strategic competitive advantage and drive value."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
