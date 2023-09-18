GymNation Celebrates 35,000+ 5-Star Google Reviews

In the spirit of celebration, we invite everyone to join the fitness revolution and have a firsthand experience of why we’ve earned such widespread acclaim.” — Ant Martland, GymNation Chief Commercial Officer

UAE, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GymNation, the visionary fitness brand committed to making fitness and wellness accessible to all in the UAE, proudly announces a remarkable milestone: surpassing 35,000 5-star Google reviews from its community of satisfied members and fitness enthusiasts. This celebration of exceptional customer feedback comes on the heels of the brand’s prestigious achievement as a recipient of the 2023 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award in the Gym, Wellness, and Health Clubs category.

GymNation's commitment to providing outstanding fitness experiences has consistently garnered exceptional customer reviews on various online platforms. Ant Martland, the brand’s Chief Commercial Officer expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support:

"Receiving 35,000+ 5-star Google reviews is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team and the trust our members have placed in us. We are deeply committed to making fitness accessible and enjoyable for all, and this milestone is a reflection of our success in achieving that mission."

“In the spirit of celebration, we invite everyone to join the fitness revolution and have a firsthand experience of why we’ve earned such widespread acclaim. Whether you’re a gym veteran or a beginner looking to kickstart your fitness journey, we welcome you with open arms!”

GymNation opened its first gym in 2018 with the aim of revolutionizing the fitness industry by shattering the mold of high-priced memberships and lengthy contracts. The brand prioritizes health and wellness affordability for all UAE residents and visitors.

To achieve this missing without compromising quality, GymNation has invested in state-of-the-art facilities. These include 25,000 to 50,000 square feet of space offering 24/7 access to cutting-edge Matric cardio and weights equipment, live fitness classes, virtual on-demand classes, ladies-only facilities, and much more.

One particular attribute that sets GymNation apart is its commitment to inclusivity and community support. Nothing exemplifies this better than its partnership with Heroes of Hope, empowering People of Determination through fitness.

With 11 locations currently open across the UAE and ambitious expansion plans across the Middle East, GymNation continues to redefine fitness accessibility, solidifying its reputation as a leader in providing exceptional fitness and wellness experiences.

As GymNation evolves and sets new standards in the fitness and wellness industry, this milestone of 35,000+ 5-Star Google Reviews serves as fuel to keep going with its commitment to excellence, ensuring that each and every customer enjoys a remarkable and transformative experience.

About GymNation:

Founded in 2018 by Loren Holland, Frank Afeaki, and Ant Martland, GymNation is a homegrown UAE brand that prioritizes making fitness and wellness accessible to everyone. GymNation disrupted the fitness industry by offering world-class facilities at a fraction of the cost of other competitors. With over 11 gyms across the UAE, GymNation is a frontrunner in providing inclusive fitness experiences.

For more information about GymNation and its range of fitness and wellness services, please visit https://gymnation.com/ or check out customer reviews at:

GymNation Al Quoz

GymNation Bur Dubai

GymNation Downtown Dubai

GymNation Khalidiyah Mall

GymNation Mega Mall Men's

GymNation Mega Mall Ladies

GymNation Mirdif

GymNation Motor City

GymNation RAK

GymNation Reem Island

GymNation Silicon Oasis