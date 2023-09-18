Indigo Marketing Agency Partners With Wealthtender to Boost Digital Marketing for Financial Advisors
Indigo’s clients will benefit from Wealthtender’s state-of-the-art digital tools, further solidifying Indigo’s role in financial advisor marketing.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned for its dedicated marketing services to financial advisors, Indigo Marketing Agency is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Wealthtender, the industry's leading find-an-advisor website and the pioneer of the SEC-compliant online review platform. This collaboration aims to redefine the way independent financial advisors expand their digital footprint and engage potential clients.
Since its inception in 2015 by Claire Akin, and now under the leadership of Hugo Fernandez, Indigo Marketing Agency has consistently demonstrated its commitment to excellence. By bringing onboard industry-leading professionals and staying attuned to the evolving market, the agency ensures that financial advisors always have access to cutting-edge marketing strategies.
As a Wealthtender Certified Consultant, Indigo will grant its clients a distinctive Wealthtender subscription, which includes:
- Content Syndication: Amplifying advisors’ content reach by publishing their articles on wealthtender.com every month, without any hassle.
- SEO Optimization: Enhancing advisor profiles for better search visibility.
- Preferred Partner Status: Wealthtender will feature Indigo Marketing Agency as a top recommendation for advisors seeking outsourced marketing services.
Brian Thorp, Founder and CEO of Wealthtender, remarked, “For years, I’ve admired the passion and enthusiasm exhibited by the Indigo team to provide their clients with tailored services to attract new clients and accelerate their growth. Today, I couldn’t be more excited to announce our partnership that unlocks new opportunities for hundreds of financial advisors served by Indigo and others referred by Wealthtender to multiply the returns on their digital marketing investment.”
With the announcement of our partnership with Wealthtender, Indigo Marketing Agency is thrilled to introduce specialized services catered specifically for independent advisors. These tailored offerings will enable advisors to leverage Wealthtender's digital strengths, ranging from SEO assessments for their profiles on Wealthtender to a seamless monthly article syndication process.
Elizabeth Reider, Indigo's Director of Marketing, elaborated, “At Indigo, we’re dedicated to helping financial advisors transform and grow their business with marketing solutions tailored to each advisor and their unique story. Through our partnership with Wealthtender, we’re excited to amplify the reach of advisor content through the Wealthtender platform and further strengthen their SEO to foster their growth.”
For financial advisors ready to elevate their online visibility, Indigo invites you to begin with a free strategy consultation at indigomarketingagency.com/get-started/.
About Indigo Marketing Agency
Indigo Marketing Agency stands out as a premier marketing consultancy, specializing in serving financial advisors with top-tier digital marketing solutions complemented by comprehensive monthly performance analytics. Their service suite encompasses website management, email marketing, social media promotions, and bespoke marketing initiatives. Dive deeper into their offerings at indigomarketingagency.com.
About Wealthtender
Wealthtender is an indispensable digital marketing hub for financial advisors, designed to enhance online visibility and convert potential leads into loyal clients. As the innovator behind the industry’s inaugural SEC-compliant online reviews platform, Wealthtender has established itself as the top find-an-advisor website. Discover the myriad of digital marketing advantages by visiting wealthtender.com/grow.
