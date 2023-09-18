Crop Protection Chemicals Market Anticipates US$ 106.7 Billion in Demand by 2031 | by Transparency Market Research, Inc.
Increase in production and demand for open field & protective cultivation is expected to be the primary driver of the global crop protection chemicals market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, "𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Share, Size, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2031", the crop protection chemicals market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2021 and 2031. Aided by the escalating need for high-quality crop yield and the expanding use of these chemicals in various agricultural practices, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2031.
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market is expected to reach US$ 106.7 Bn by 2031, over the forecast period 2021-2031.
Crop protection chemicals, commonly referred to as pesticides, are substances used to control or manage pests that can damage crops and reduce agricultural yields. These pests can include insects, weeds, fungi, bacteria, and other organisms that can threaten the health and productivity of crops. Crop protection chemicals play a significant role in modern agriculture by helping farmers to enhance their crop yields and ensure food security.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Rising Emphasis on Improved Agricultural Crop Output to Bolster Growth
Biological control, the adoption of resistant varieties, and adjustment of cultural practices are all part of an integrated pest management strategy that focuses on long-term pest prevention. The use of a variety of pest control methods as well as detailed knowledge of the pest life cycle and interactions leads in proper pest management with the least amount of risk to human and animal health. As a result, farmers are gravitating toward such methods since they lessen the environmental dangers connected with insect control. This factor will enable the expansion of the market. Integrated pest control strategies, for example, have enhanced agricultural crop output by 40.14% and 26.63% in rice and cotton harvests, respectively, according to the Directorate of Plant Protection Quarantine & Storage (India).
According to the study's findings, global insect pest losses have decreased from 13.6% in the post-green revolution era to 10.8% at the turn of the century. Pest infestations have decreased as a result of significant changes in agricultural production systems, the use of crop protection agents, and better awareness of field and post-harvest losses as well as essential management measures.
However, the growing pests’ resistance to crop pesticides may hinder market growth.
𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?
• In May 2022, Syngenta launched a seed treatment named Victrato. The product targets nematodes and significant soil-borne fungi, improving the quality and productivity of various crops like soybeans, corn, cereals, cotton, and rice.
• In May 2021, Sinochem and ChemChina (China's two centrally administered, state-owned chemical manufacturers) were merged. The new chemical giant will operate in various sectors, like life sciences, material science, basic chemicals, environmental science, rubber and tires, machinery and equipment, and industrial finance.
𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐊𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 – 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, the Nordic countries, Spain, Switzerland, and the remainder of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (including China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and the remaining countries, among others)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, and the rest of the MEA)
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞,
• BASF SE
• Covestro AG
• Jiangsu Changqing Agrochemical Co., Ltd.
• Corteva
• FMC Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.
• UPL
• Meghmani Organics Ltd.
• NIHON NOHYAKU CO. LTD.
• Nissan Chemical Corporation
• Agrinos
• ChemChina
• Bharat Rasayan Ltd.
• Aimco Pesticides Ltd.
• Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.
• Ichiban
• Nufarm
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
By Product
• Herbicides
Glyphosate
Atrazine
2,4-D
Others
• Insecticides
Malathion
Carbaryl
Chlorpyrifos
Others
• Fungicides
Chlorathalonil
Sulfur
PCNB
Maneb
Others
• Biopesticides
• Bactericides
• Others (including Nematicides and Molluscicides)
By Dosage Technique
• Soil
• Foliar
• Others (including Deep Plowing and Crop Rotation)
By Crop
• Oilseeds & Pulses
• Cereals & Grains
• Fruits & Vegetables
• Others (including Turf and Ornamentals)
By End Use
• Open Field & Protective Cultivation
• Horticulture
• Floriculture
• Others (including Terrace Farming and Arboriculture)
