Free Trapper Training Camp Set for Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host a free trapper training camp, Sept. 29-30 at the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge.

Course material will include live trapline, fur handling, set making, snaring, and trap modification. The event is open for all ages. Space is limited, and registration is required to attend. For more information and reservations, contact Tennessee Fur Harvesters John Daniel at (423) 595-0986 or johndanielgc@gmail.com

Check-in will begin Friday at 5 p.m. (EDT) followed by classroom instruction from 7-9 p.m. Saturday’s session will begin following breakfast. Free breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided Saturday. Participants should wear clothing appropriate for the outdoors and bring their own note taking materials.

Tent camping is available at the refuge, and participants must provide their own camping gear. A list of nearby hotels will also be provided with the confirmation packet.

Tennessee has a long history of wildlife trapping, which serves as a valuable tool for fur and pelt harvest, as well as wildlife population control and nuisance animal management. Proper education on trapping methods and regulations helps ensure the practice is done safely for hunters and pets, and ethically for the wildlife.

---TWRA---