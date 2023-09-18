Nanomaterials Market Trends Across Globally | 2021-2031

Nanomaterials Market Trend

Nanomaterials market is projected to reach $62.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nanomaterials market was estimated at $16.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $62.8 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2031. The key market players analyzed in the global nanomaterials market report include Inframat Advanced Materials, LLC, EverZinc, Griller-Werke AG, Pan-Continental Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Sakai Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Showa Denko Materials CO., LTD., Lanxess Corporation, and Umicore N.V. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Nanomaterials are materials that have at least one dimension in the nanometer range (1-100 nanometers). This means that they are incredibly small, and their small size gives them unique properties that are not found in bulk materials. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Nanomaterials Market by Material Type (Carbon Based Nanomaterials, Metal and Non-Metal Oxides, Metal, Dendrimers, Nanoclay, Nanocellulose), by End Use Industry (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Health Care & Life Science, Energy, Electronics & Consumer Goods, Personal Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario-

The import & export restrictions imposed by governments gave way to difficulties in procuring raw materials, which caused delays in shipments to customers. These factors impacted the global nanomaterials market negatively, especially during the initial period.

On the other hand, a number of R&D organizations were creating fresh potential uses for nanomaterials in the detection, prevention, and treatment of Covid-19 and other viral infections due to which the demand for nanomaterials witnessed an incline.

The global nanomaterials market is analyzed across Material Type, End-user Industry, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on material type, the metal segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global nanomaterials industry revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. At the same time, the dendrimers segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.29% throughout the forecast period. The other segments assessed in the study include carbon-based nanomaterials, metal and non-metal oxides, nanoclay, and nanocellulose.

Based on end use industry, the paints & coatings segment garnered more than one-fifth of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The personal care segment, simultaneously, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.41% throughout the forecast period. The other segments analyzed in the report take in adhesives & sealants, healthcare & life science, energy, and electronics & consumer goods.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

