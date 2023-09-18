LEEZA LEE BARR: LITERARY COLLECTION OF A YOUNG GIRL TO A GROWN WOMAN
Poems from the heart, for the heart. For healing and forgiving oneselfTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In this day and age, it might sometimes be difficult and demanding to find the drive to try to do or become what one would desire. Especially with the technology that this world has, distraction will definitely come by and lose someone’s focus on their own goals in life.
In this book by Leeza Lee Barr entitled, “Love, Peace, and Sweet Tea”, people that lost their motivation in their journey in life will find a new path to follow. With poems full of inspiration and passion, readers may use this book as their daily bread and a book for healing their hearts and minds.
Leeza Lee Bar is a passionate mother with three sons. Born in Oxford, Mississippi, she has drawn inspiration for writing this book from her childhood memories as a young girl who dreamed to be the woman that she is now. A loving and caring mother, Leeza also grew a passion for writing to inspire and motivate others who have been through hard times, which she always shared and preached that "this too shall pass".
Grab a copy of “Love, Peace, and Sweet Tea” by Leeza Lee Barr and feel the warmth of a comforting drink in the form of a read, and be inspired to move forward in every piece. Available on Amazon and other online bookstores.
