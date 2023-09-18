STACK Infrastructure Delivers First Phase of its 56MW Flagship Toronto Campus

Global developer brings critical capacity to one of Canada’s most constrained data center markets

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, announced the delivery of the first phase at STACK’s flagship Toronto campus. Totaling 56MW, the first phase of the campus features an 8MW data center and 48MW of planned expansion capacity in Toronto, Canada’s commercial, financial, and industrial hub and the fourth largest city in North America.



Centrally located with contracted access to power and robust connectivity, the 20-acre campus is just six miles from 151 Front Street in downtown Toronto, Canada’s largest carrier hotel and primary internet exchange point in the city. First Gulf, a leading developer in Toronto, partnered with STACK to deliver the initial 8MW data center by renovating an existing building consequently reducing material usage and energy emissions consistent with STACK’s sustainability goals. The next 24MW phase of development, with planned delivery in the second quarter of 2026, boasts committed power from Toronto Hydro from three diverse substations using 100% renewable energy sources. The third phase will offer 24MW to support client growth on a campus tailored as a purpose-built solution for scalability in a market with limited capacity.

“In a market that continues to see a high absorption rate for data center capacity, STACK is proud to deliver the first phase of our Toronto campus,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “We look forward to deploying the next phase of this flagship campus to address our clients’ needs while vitalizing the local economy.”

STACK’s extensive data center portfolio boasts industry-leading scale with dozens of under construction and under development projects including:

STACK’s rapid growth now encompasses 2.5GW built or under development capacity and 4.0+GW of expansion and potential capacity, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing global private data center operators worldwide.

ABOUT STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

STACK provides digital infrastructure to scale the world’s most innovative companies. With a client-first approach, STACK delivers a comprehensive suite of campus, build-to-suit, colocation, and powered shell solutions in the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions. With robust existing and flexible expansion capacity in the leading availability zones, STACK offers the scale and geographic reach that rapidly growing hyperscale and enterprise companies need. The world runs on data. And data runs on STACK. For more information about STACK, please visit: www.stackinfra.com .

ABOUT FIRST GULF CORPORATION

First Gulf is an award-winning leader in the development of office, industrial, mixed-use and retail properties with developed assets of over $5-billion completed since the company’s inception in 1987. First Gulf is a part of the Great Gulf Group of Companies and is a fully integrated development organization involved in all aspects of real estate development, from land acquisition and planning approvals to design-build, construction, leasing, financing, and property management. For more information about First Gulf, please visit: www.firstgulf.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9d49bbc0-7daf-4bdc-acaf-7ad18c1f8bef