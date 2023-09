India Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trend, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028

India Online Food Delivery Market

India's Online Food Delivery Market Surpasses USD 7.4 Billion in 2022: A Look into its Growth and Trends

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- India Online Food Delivery Market OutlookAccording to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “ India Online Food Delivery Market Share , Size, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the India online food delivery market reached a value of approximately USD 7.4 billion in 2022. Aided by the technological advancements in the digital realm, and an expanding base of internet-savvy users, the market is expected to witness a robust growth in the coming few years.The online food delivery market consists of services that provide customers with meals prepared in restaurants or centralised kitchens, delivered through an online platform. It has witnessed a surge in demand due to the changing lifestyle of consumers, rapid urbanisation, and the convenience associated with ordering food online.A significant driver of India online food delivery market growth is the escalating demand for comfort and ease in the food ordering process. The expanding digital infrastructure, coupled with a robust increase in smartphone usage in India has made it possible for consumers to order food from a wide range of restaurants and cuisines with just a few clicks. Moreover, the flexibility in payment options, such as cash on delivery, debit/credit card payments, and digital wallets, have augmented the popularity of online food delivery services.Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LBEJ The growing trend of nuclear families and increasing number of working professionals who rely on these services for their daily meals have also significantly contributed to the India online food delivery market expansion. This shift is especially noticeable in metropolitan cities, where hectic work schedules and increasing disposable income influence the increased reliance on online food delivery platforms.Furthermore, with the pandemic-induced lockdowns and the subsequent emergence of a contactless economy, the demand for online food delivery services have skyrocketed. Consumers are becoming more conscious of their health and hygiene, prompting them to opt for online food delivery, which ensures minimal human contact and offers hygienic food packaging.Online food delivery platforms have been innovative in extending their services beyond conventional meals. Today, consumers can order groceries, gourmet foods, desserts, and beverages from their favourite establishments. This diversification in services has boosted the user base of these platforms, thus contributing to the India online food delivery market growth.Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://bityl.co/LBEN Moreover, the government’s efforts to encourage digitalisation and the proliferation of startup culture in India have acted as catalysts for the online food delivery market’s growth. Numerous startups in this sector have secured substantial investments, enabling them to expand their services and improve their technology, thereby enhancing user experience.India Online Food Delivery Market SegmentationThe market can be divided based on cuisine, platform, delivery type, payment method, and region.Market Breakup by CuisineIndianChineseItalianOthersMarket Breakup by PlatformWebsiteMobile ApplicationMarket Breakup by Delivery TypeRestaurant-to-Consumer DeliveryPlatform-to-Consumer DeliveryMarket Breakup by Payment MethodOnlineCash on DeliveryMarket Breakup by RegionNorth IndiaEast and Central IndiaWest IndiaSouth IndiaCompetitive LandscapeThe EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the India online food delivery companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:Zomato LimitedBundl Technologies Pvt Ltd (Swiggy)Foodvista India Private Limited (FreshMenu)Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.Yum! Brands, Inc.Plaza Restaurants Private LimitedCurefoods India Private LimitedRebel FoodsSky Gate Hospitality Pvt LtdPoncho Hospitality Pvt. 