Flex Health Celebrates Ronnie’s Milestones and Invites Local Businesses to Sponsor Their 'Little Stars'

Ronnie's improvement has been nothing short of remarkable Flex Health encourages other local businesses to consider sponsorship opportunities for their "Little Stars"

Flex Health is thrilled to announce remarkable progress in the physical development of one of their youngest clients, Ronnie.

Ronnie has been with us for seven months and his improvement has been remarkable. From initial challenges with basic motor skills like rolling and sitting, Ronnie is now on the verge of walking.” — Matt Booth, Director of Flex Health