Atherosclerosis Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 59,514.3 Million by 2033 with a 2.8% CAGR
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a 25% market share for the atherosclerosis market in the forecast, driven by the expansion of healthcare infrastructureNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The atherosclerosis market is projected to reach a value of US$ 59,514.3 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from its present value of US$ 45,165.6 million in 2023. One important element propelling market expansion is the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular illnesses.
The use of atherosclerosis drugs helps lower the chances of rupture and blood clots. These drugs enhance artery health and drastically minimize the risk of cardiovascular diseases. The research activities in the healthcare sector have resulted in the production of efficient atherosclerosis drugs across the globe. Scientific advances in medicine are projected to further the market growth.
The aging geriatric population propels the atherosclerosis industry since the risk of atherosclerosis rises with age. A busy lifestyle and fast-paced living are other reasons for widespread atherosclerosis. Lifestyle disruptions due to a fast-paced way of living have boosted the intake of excessively processed foods containing fat in high concentrations, causing acute diseases among individuals.
Manufacturers of atherosclerosis drugs are expected to benefit from the growing government healthcare significantly outlays. The government's financial support is expected to lead manufacturers to ramp up their capacities and reach. It is also expected to lead toward progressive medical care in terms of technology, drug therapies, medical devices, equipment, and other infrastructure.
Governments across the globe are also expected to create a promising business environment for private market players. As a result, the supportive legislation is expected to offer investment opportunities to market players.
Top Highlights from the FMI’s Analysis of the Atherosclerosis Market:
The North American atherosclerosis market bagged a dominant position in the global market. In 2022, the market gained a market share of 37.8% in the global landscape.
The European atherosclerosis market came in second, holding a considerable market share globally. The Europe market is anticipated to gain more than 25.6% value share on the international platform.
The United States enjoys a 32.4% market share as of now, suggesting a sizeable share in the regional as well as global market. The large share also reflects a high concentration of manufacturers and suppliers and a well-established healthcare infrastructure.
Germany's share of 4.5% demonstrates growth possibilities for businesses. Germany is a developed country and has the means to upscale industry expansion.
Japan held a 4.3% market share in 2022. Japan’s noticeable contribution to the Asia Pacific market is expected to give tailwinds to industry growth.
Australia is expected to register a CAGR of 3%. FMI estimates that the Australian market is expected to offer exciting growth prospects in the future.
Asian countries like China and India are projected to record growth rates of 3.9% and 4.4%, respectively, over the next ten years.
The United Kingdom’s market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 2.2% over the estimated period.
Based on therapy, cholesterol-lowering medication attained 44.70% in 2022.
Under the distribution channel category, the retail pharmacies segment procured 38.20% in 2022.
In the Headlines: FMI Spots Companies Taking Over the Development Section:
Novartis stated in December 2021 that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permitted Leqvio. Leqvio is the only RNA (siRNA) therapy to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol with just two doses/ year, taken in 3 months.
Royal Philips revealed in December 2021 that it had signed a contract to obtain Vesper Medical Inc., a medical technology company headquartered in the United States. The company manufactures minimally invasive peripheral vascular devices. Vesper Medical is expected to stretch Philips' offerings of therapeutic and diagnostic devices with progressive venous stent offerings to treat deep venous disease effectively.
Key Companies Profiled:
GlaxoSmithKline plc.
Merck & Co., Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Anthera Pharmaceuticals
Novartis AG
Sanofi
Johnson and Johnson
Bayer AG
The Medicine Company
Cardium Therapeutics
Key Segments Profiled in the Atherosclerosis Industry Survey
By Therapy:
Atherosclerosis Medications
Cholesterol-lowering Medications
Antiplatelet drugs and Anticoagulants
Atherosclerosis Beta Blockers
Diuretics or Water Pills
Angiotensin Converting Enzyme (Ace) Inhibitors
Other Atherosclerosis Treatment Therapies
By Surgery:
Bypass Surgery (Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG))
Angioplasty
Atherectomy
By Distribution Channel:
Hospitals
Pharmacies
Drug Stores
Retail Pharmacies
Clinics
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
The Middle East and Africa
