Adaptogens Market Share Growing At 7.3% CAGR to Hit $20.3 Billion by 2031 | kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness

Adaptogens Market

Rise in demand for adaptogens in pharmaceutical and cosmetics sector will open new avenues of growth for the global industry.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Adaptogens Market Size was valued at $10.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $20.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Adaptogens are available in various different types, such as ashwagandha, ginseng, astragalus, holy basil, rhodiola rosea, schisandra, adaptogen mushrooms, and others, All these adaptogen herbs and mushrooms have great medicinal properties. These adaptogens can be consumed in different forms such as food & beverage, tea, and dietary & sport supplements. The hectic and stressful lifestyle of customers surges the demand for adaptogen, it helps individual’s body respond to stress, anxiety, fatigue, and overall wellbeing. In addition, adaptogens help to bring body back to a steady balance by managing both physical and mental stress.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The major players analyzed for global Adaptogens Industry are Dabur India Ltd, Emami Limited, kairali ayurvedic group, Himalaya Wellness, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Procter & Gamble, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd., Shree Baidyanath Ayurveda Bhawan Pvt. Ltd, Unilever, ENOMARK BIOTECH (ENOMARK HEALTHCARE), Riaan Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Givaudan International SA (NATUREX S.A.), PLT Health Solutions, and INDENA S.P.A.

Depending on end use, the market is fragmented into powder, capsules, tea & beverage, and others. Among these, the conventional occupied the major Adaptogens Market Share, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to its numerous benefits such as it is easy to blend with various liquids including milk, water, and coffee.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global adaptogens market based on source, end use, application, distribution channel, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on fastest growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

In 2021, Asia-Pacific accounted for 31.7% in the global adaptogen market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, North America and Europe are expected to possess the highest CAGRs of 8.0% and 7.7% respectively, owing to rise in health & fitness concerns among people and the increase in the popularity of adaptogens and their health benefits in these regions. With the Adaptogens Market Growth in consumer awareness about the several health benefits of adaptogen, its demand is expected to increase rapidly in Adaptogens Market Trends.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly one-third of the global market share. However, Asia-Pacific is set to dominate the global market share in 2031. Nonetheless, the North America adaptogens market is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of source, the ashwagandha segment dominated the Adaptogens Marketin the year 2021.

On the basis of end use, the capsules segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, dietary and sports supplements segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channels, the business to business is likely to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the global adaptogens market.

