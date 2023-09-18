Organic Oats Market is poised for substantial growth, with FMI forecasting an impressive CAGR of 6.4% until 2033
The organic oats market in Asia Pacific is booming, driven by China's growing awareness of the nutritional and health benefits of organic oats.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The organic oats market is predicted to double in value from US$ 281.0 million in 2023 to US$ 520.5 million by 2033, with a 6.4% CAGR.
As more people demand healthy food products, there is a great growth opportunity in the market. But there are many challenges in organic oats market as organic oats are typically more expensive than non-organic oats.
Market Opportunities
Nowadays people are becoming more health conscious so there is more demand for healthy foods and organic oats is one of the best healthy food. Organic oats are versatile ingredients used in many foods and beverage products like snacks and baked products so as the demand for this product grows, the demand for organic oats will also grow.
People are also demanding sustainable food products so it is also one of the key factors in the growth of organic oats market. There is also demand for plant-based diet products so there is much possibility for organic oats market to grow.
Key Takeaways
The organic oats sector has been witnessing a stable growing pace, with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2033. This denotes a favourable trend and predicts a healthy future for the industry.
Projections indicate the global organic oats industry will likely develop and achieve a US $520.5 million revenue by 2033. This indicates a growing need for organic oats and the exciting possibilities that lay ahead in the sector.
In 2022, the United States appeared as the predecessor in the organic oats market, collecting a large market of 24.6%. This emphasises the dominating position and substantial presence of the United States in the sector.
Germany showed a substantial increase in the global organic oats market in 2022, gaining a market value of 9.6%. This suggests an increasing interest and greater engagement of corporations in Germany's organic oats industry.
Japan showed a strong increase in the organic oats market in 2022, obtaining a high market value of 3.3%. This emphasises Japan's rising market potential and appealing prospects for organic oats.
India became a key participant in the organic oats market in 2022, gaining a remarkable market value of 7.9%. This illustrates India’s active engagement and influence within the sector.
Competitors Winning Strategies
Competitors in organic oats market are working on many strategies, like they are making new products and giving a variety of options for customers to choose what product they want. They are making new flavours also to get different and better tastes in their products.
They are marketing their products online as they get a wider range of customers and advertising on e-commerce platforms to get new customers. They are making attractive packaging for their products and highlighting the product’s benefits to attract customers.
Recent Developments:
Nature's Path, a major organic food brand, recently revealed the debut of a new range of organic oat-based goods, includes oat milk, oat yogurt, and oat granola.
General Mills, another significant participant in the organic food sector, has developed a new range of naturally grown oats with its Cheerios brand.
Hain Celestial Group has purchased Oatly, a Swedish firm recognised for its well-known range of organic oat milk items.
Key Players
Richardson International
Quaker Oats Company
Avena Foods
Grain Millers, Inc.
Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods
Fazer Mills
Helsinki Mills Ltd.
Ceres Organics
Kialla Pure Foods
NOW Foods
Dutch Organic International Trade
Nature's Path Foods
Dancourt
Saaten-Union GmbH
Swedish Oat Fiber AB
Arrowhead Mills
Flahavan's
McCabe
Royal Lee Organics
Better Oats
Market Segmentation for Organic Oats
By Application:
Bakery Products
Breakfast Cereals
Savory & Snacks
Others (Cosmetics, Animal Feed, and others)
By Product Type:
Rolled Oats
Steel Cut Oats
Oats Bran
Oats Flour
By Distribution Channel:
Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Online Retail
Convenience Stores
Others (Small Retail Formats)
Regions:
East Asia
South Asia
Latin and South America
North America
Oceania
Europe
Middle East & Africa
Author:
Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives. She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.
Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.
Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India. Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.
