ABL Aviation Announces Fifth A220-300 Sale-And-Leaseback to Air France, With Six More Aircraft Deliveries Planned
ABL Aviation's 5th Airbus A220-300 delivery to Air France marks the airline's halfway point towards its 60 A220s fleet goalDUBLIN, IRELAND, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ABL Aviation, the independent aircraft asset management firm, has delivered an Airbus A220-300 to Air France on a long-term lease. This transaction was executed through a Japanese operating lease (JOL) on behalf of its Japanese partner. This recent delivery marks Air France's 30th A220, hitting the midpoint of the airline's goal to add 60 Airbus A220s to its fleet.
Almost two years ago, the airline received its first A220. Since then, ABL Aviation has supported five of these deliveries, with an additional six planned in the future. This continuing progress reflects Air France's dedication to updating its fleet and prioritising sustainability. With this milestone, ABL Aviation continues solidifying its position as a trusted partner in the aviation industry. The successful delivery demonstrates the firm's drive to foster strategic partnerships, optimise operations, and ensure timely delivery to its airline partners. By choosing the Airbus A220, ABL Aviation and Air France demonstrate their commitment to sustainability, encouraging a future of aviation with lower environmental impact and improved fuel efficiency.
Ali Ben Lmadani, CEO of ABL Aviation, commented on the recent delivery, "The fifth A220's delivery to Air France signifies the completion of the first half of the mandate. I am optimistic that our partnership with Air France KLM Group will continue strengthening, particularly with six more aircraft deliveries underway." In addition, he stated, "This transaction demonstrates our commitment to Air France and all our airline partners. We offer tailored s s’ solutions, and
financing sustainable next-generation aircraft that align with their growth goal and contribute to the environment positively."
Celebrating a significant milestone with Air France's 30th A220 delivery, the aircraft's efficiency comes to the forefront. The A220 offers a 10% lower seat cost than the A318 and A319 and champions a 20% reduction in fuel consumption and carbon dioxide emissions. Its noise footprint is also 34% lower. Such impressive features align with Air France's goal to reduce CO2 emissions per passenger kilometer by 30% by 2030, compared to 2019.
Marketing Team
ABL Aviation
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube