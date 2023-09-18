Drug Delivery Solutions Market Soars: Projected 6.8% CAGR Growth from 2023 to 2033, Surpassing US$ 207.6 Billion by 2033
Japanese healthcare equipment service providers are embracing plastic delivery solutions as part of the transition, with a growing adoption rateNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global drug delivery solutions market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 107.5 billion in 2023, driven by increasing investments in research and development. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 207.6 billion by 2033.
One of the major factors contributing to the growth of the drug delivery solutions market is the focus on precision medicine and companion diagnostics. The emergence of precision medicine and companion diagnostics has created a need for drug delivery solutions that can be tailored to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, disease characteristics, and treatment response. Personalized therapies require specialized drug delivery systems to deliver the right medication to the right patient at the right time.
Another factor driving the growth of the drug delivery solutions market is the favorable government regulations and investments. Governments across the globe are recognizing the importance of innovative drug delivery solutions in improving healthcare outcomes and reducing healthcare costs. They are implementing favorable regulations and policies to encourage the development and adoption of advanced drug delivery technologies. Increased investments in research and development by pharmaceutical companies and venture capitalists are escalating the market growth.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global drug delivery solutions market was valued at US$ 100.7 billion by 2022-end.
From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.4%.
India is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.
By product type, the bottles segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 6.7% in 2033.
On the basis of application, the injectable segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 6.6% in 2033.
From 2023 to 2033, the drug delivery solutions market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8%.
By 2033, the market value of drug delivery solutions is expected to reach US$ 207.6 billion.
Rising demand for biologics & gene therapies, across the globe is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of drug delivery solutions in the near future, remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the drug delivery solutions market are
Amcor Plc
SCHOTT AG
Gerresheimer AG
Berry Global Group Inc.
Mondi Plc
Sealed Air Corp.
Wipak Group,
Constantia Flexibles
Ardagh Group SA,
Sonoco Products Company
West Pharmaceuticals Services Inc.
WestRock Company
UFlex Ltd.
Parekhplast India Ltd.
among others.
Recent Developments:
In April 2023, Bayer received approval from the FDA for a new extended-release tablet formulation of its oral contraceptive. The extended-release formulation allows for once-daily dosing, offering improved convenience and compliance for women.
In February 2023, Teva announced the launch of a new autoinjector device for the delivery of its biologic therapy for multiple sclerosis. The autoinjector provides a precise and controlled injection, improving patient convenience and adherence to treatment.
In October 2022, GlaxoSmithKline announced the FDA approval of a new intranasal formulation of its influenza vaccine, FluLaval. The intranasal formulation offers a needle-free alternative for flu vaccination, particularly for individuals who have a fear of needles.
In September 2022, AstraZeneca announced the launch of a new autoinjector device for the administration of its biologic therapy for severe asthma. The autoinjector provides a user-friendly and precise delivery system for patients.
Key Segmentations-
By Product Type:
Bottles
Packer Bottles
Liquid Bottles
Vials & Ampoules
Blisters
Bags & Pouches
Prefilled Syringes & Cartridges
Sachets
Trays
Tubes
Caps & Closures
Container, Jars & Others
By Material:
Plastics
PE
LDPE
HDPE
PVC
PP
PS
PET
Others
Glass
Metal
Paper
By Applications:
Nasal
Pulmonary
Injectable
Eye Care
Dermal/ Transdermal
Other Applications
