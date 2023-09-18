Digital Map Market Analysis 2023, Industry Size, Share, Trends | Forecast 2028

Digital Map Market

NEW YORK, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Digital Map Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global digital map market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the digital map market?

The global digital map market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14% during 2023-2028.

What is digital map?

A digital map is a software solution available online that displays a specific geographical location, area, or road. It is created by collecting and formatting data into an image presented on a digital interface. It consists of graphical elements that provide information about water bodies, roads, and landmarks in a specific area. It can also be used to calculate distances between different locations. It offers numerous benefits, including scalability, accuracy, real-time information, interactivity, and ease of operation. As a result, the digital map finds extensive applications in smart parking, location intelligence, traffic and congestion management, navigation, and logistics management across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the digital map industry?

The global digital map market is primarily driven by rising product utilization in the construction and engineering sectors as they help engineers implement safety measures and plan infrastructure more efficiently. Moreover, the increasing adoption of 3D platforms for surveying and digital mapmaking is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising reliance on mapping applications such as Google Maps and City mapper for directions and location-based searches due to the widespread use of smartphones and other portable devices has catalyzed the market growth. Furthermore, several key players are offering user-friendly features, such as traffic updates, roadblocks, and updated places of interest in maps, thereby contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing use of mobile computing devices for navigation purposes, rapid urbanization, and the development of user-friendly platforms, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Type:

GIS

LiDAR

Digital Orthophotography

Aerial Photography

Others

Breakup by Usage:

Indoor

Outdoor

Breakup by Solution:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premise

Breakup by Application:

Real-Time Location Data Management

Geocoding and Geopositioning

Routing and Navigation

Asset Tracking

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Automotive

Engineering and Construction

Logistics and Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Military, Aerospace and Defense

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Apple Inc.

Collins Bartholomew

Digital Map Products Inc. (LightBox)

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

Getmapping

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

HERE Technologies

MAPQUEST INC. (America Online)

Maxar Technologies

Nearmap

ThinkGeo LLC

TomTom International B.V.

