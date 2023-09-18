Superfoods Market Research Report 2023, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028

NEW YORK, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Superfoods Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028.” The study provides a detailed analysis of the industry, including the global superfoods market share, size, trends, and growth forecasts. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis and highlights the latest advancements in the market.

Report Highlights

How big is the superfoods market?

The global superfoods market size reached US$ 162.6 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 226.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during 2023-2028.

What is superfoods?

Superfoods are a group of nutrient-dense foods, mainly derived from plants, dairy, and fish products, known to have multiple health benefits while being low in calories. Some popular superfoods include dark leafy vegetables, berries, eggs, legumes, tea, nuts and seeds, dark chocolate, avocado, salmon, roots, and herbs. They are rich in essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, fibers, and fatty acids that help prevent various health issues, such as heart diseases, respiratory problems, and digestive disorders, and improve immunity, energy levels, and metabolism. As a result, superfoods find extensive applications in several food products, including instant food mixes, cereals, and confectioneries across the globe.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the superfoods industry?

The global superfood market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of medical ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart-related issues, due to unhealthy dietary patterns and the sedentary lifestyles of individuals. Moreover, the rising health consciousness among individuals and surging awareness about the benefits of a low-calorie and nutritious diet are positively influencing market growth. Additionally, the escalating demand for convenience food products that require less preparation time owing to hectic working schedules and rapid urbanization has catalyzed market growth. Furthermore, several key players are introducing gluten-free and vegan food items, thereby contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the increasing investments in research and development (R&D) activities, the rising number of people adopting veganism, and the rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

What is included in market segmentation?

Breakup by Product Type:

Fruits

Vegetables

Grains & Seeds

Herbs & Roots

Meat

Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery and Confectionery

Beverages

Supplements

Convenience/Ready-to-Eat Foods

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Independent Small Grocery Stores

Online Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Creative Nature Ltd

Del Monte Pacific Ltd

Healthy Truth

Nature’s Superfoods LLP

Navitas LLC

Nutrisure Limited (Supernutrients)

Rhythm Superfoods LLC

Suncore Foods Inc

Sunfood Corporation

Superlife Co. Pte. Ltd.

