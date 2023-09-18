Waterproofing Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
The escalating demand for quality infrastructure is a significant factor driving the global waterproofing market growth.30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, “Global Waterproofing Market Share, Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028″, the global waterproofing market size reached a value of approximately USD 63.46 billion in 2022. Aided by the growing infrastructure and construction sectors along with a growing demand for waterproofing in end-use sectors, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 81.69 billion by 2028.
Waterproofing refers to the process of making a structure water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water, providing a barrier against water intrusion. Waterproofing products, such as membranes, coatings, and sealants, are commonly used in various sectors, including construction, infrastructure, automotive, and textiles, among others. Waterproofing not only enhances the longevity and durability of structures but also reduces maintenance costs and ensures better living and operational conditions.
The escalating demand for quality infrastructure is a significant factor driving the global waterproofing market growth. As urbanisation progresses and construction activities increase worldwide, there has been a substantial surge in demand for waterproofing products to ensure durable and long-lasting buildings and infrastructure. Moreover, the increasing incidence of water leakage and seepage in residential and commercial structures has amplified the need for effective waterproofing solutions.
The broadening applications of waterproofing in multiple industries is also contributing to waterproofing market expansion. In the construction industry, waterproofing is extensively used in building foundation, walls, roofs, and bathrooms to prevent moisture penetration. The automotive industry employs waterproofing products to enhance the durability and lifespan of vehicles by preventing rust and corrosion. Waterproofing plays a crucial role in producing water-resistant clothing and outdoor gear in the textile industry.
Further, the advancement in technology and product innovation has led to the development of more effective and environment-friendly waterproofing products, boosting their demand. The emergence of smart waterproofing solutions, which include the use of nanotechnology and smart materials, has revolutionised the market, offering higher efficiency and greater sustainability.
Moreover, growing awareness about the benefits of waterproofing, such as enhanced structural integrity and reduced maintenance costs, is fostering the waterproofing market demand. This is complemented by the growing trend of DIY home improvement projects, which has led to an increase in the usage of waterproofing products by individual homeowners.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, application, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
• Liquid Membrane
o Bituminous Coating
o Polyurethane Membrane
o Epoxy
o Acrylic
• Cementitious Membrane
• Bituminous Membrane
• Thermoplastic Membrane (PVC, Others)
Market Breakup by Application
• Roofs and Balconies
• Parking Deck
• Tunnel Liners
• Bridges and Highways
• Others
Market Breakup by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global waterproofing companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
• BASF SE
• DU Pont
• Wacker Chemie AG
• Sika AG
• WR Grace & Co.
• Pidilite Industries Limited
• Arkema SA
• Others
