Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market Poised for Strong Growth, with CAGR of 7.4% to 2033
FMI Logo
Transcranial Doppler ultrasound systems are in high demand for diagnosing and managing neurological conditionsNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The transcranial Doppler ultrasounds system market size is expected to cross US$ 316.8 million in 2023 and is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 646.1 million by 2033. The Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System (TCD) market share is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.
For successful treatment and better patient outcomes, neurological disorders must be identified early and monitored. The implementation of TCD in healthcare settings is encouraged by its capacity to deliver real-time information on cerebral blood flow, which permits early diagnosis of problems such as cerebral vasospasm following subarachnoid hemorrhage or cerebrovascular abnormalities in newborns.
Brain blood flow patterns and their relationship to various neurological diseases are being better understood through ongoing studies and clinical trials in the field of cerebral hemodynamics. The demand for TCD systems in both research and clinical practice is being driven by these discoveries.
Get Your Sample Report Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5139
Transcranial Doppler ultrasounds are capable of being combined with other imaging techniques, including Electroencephalography (EEG), Near-infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS), and intracranial pressure monitoring, to offer detailed data on cerebral perfusion and mental performance. The value of this multimodal strategy is rising in critical care and neurointensive care units, which is boosting the market.
TCD is being used in sports medicine to evaluate cerebral blood flow abnormalities resulting from head traumas and concussions. The need for TCD systems is anticipated to expand as public awareness of sports-related brain injury rises. Due to its safety, less patient pain, and quicker recovery periods, non-invasive diagnostic procedures are becoming increasingly prevalent in healthcare settings. The non-invasiveness of TCD fits with this trend and aids in the expansion of the industry.
Key Takeaways from Transcranial Doppler Ultrasounds System Market Report:
In 2018, the global market size stood at US$ 236.5 million.
The market expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2022.
In 2022, the global market size stood at US$ 299.2 million.
The United States captured 34.1% of global market shares in 2022.
India captured 7.3% of global market shares in 2022.
China captured 9.0% of global market shares in 2022.
The United Kingdom captured 5.2% of global market shares in 2022.
The portable segment captured 73.20% of global market shares in 2022.
The hospitals segment acquired 45.8% of global market shares in 2022.
Recent Developments Observed by FMI:
Health Canada has authorized NovaSignal Corp.'s NovaGuideTM Intelligent Ultrasound for a Medical Device Licence, according to a March 2022 announcement. The company specializes in the assessment and treatment of brain health. NovaGuide may now be used by medical experts in Canada to capture and monitor the brain's blood flow in real time.
The Los Angeles-based NovaSignal Inc. unveiled a second version of their robotic platform in October 2021 that is controlled by artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in real-time diagnostics. The system uses ultrasonography to automatically collect blood flow data, which is then sent to a HIPAA-compliant cloud system where doctors may view the exam data from any personal device, wherever they are.
Access the Report Methodology Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-5139
Top Key Players in the Global Market
ELCAT
Rimed
Natus Medical Incorporated
SMT Medical GmbH & Co. KG
Neural Analytics
Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd.
DX-Systems
Elica
Multigon Industries Inc.
Atys Medica
Key Segmentation
By Product Type:
Wearable
Non-wearable
By Component Type:
Systems
Accessories
By Modality Type:
Standalone
Portable
By End-user:
Hospital
Imaging Diagnostic Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Others
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Author
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.
Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News
Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare
Utrasound Doppler Market: An increasing awareness from the public and government support and encouragement ensure the continued demand for ultrasound Doppler market products.
Cranial Doppler Market: Cranial Doppler market is growing market, the patient are looking preventing method to avoid treatment, so that the diagnosis should occur in proper time which can directly boost of Cranial Doppler.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
Ronak Shah
Future Market Insights, Inc.
+1 845-579-5705
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube