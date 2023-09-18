Beauty Facial Mask Market Share Soars with 5.1% CAGR to Reach US$ 11.2 Billion by 2032
Beauty Facial Mask on the Rise: Meeting Eco-Friendly Expectations for Beautiful SkinROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The worldwide beauty facial masks market size is poised to achieve a valuation of US$ 6.8 billion by 2022, with expectations of continued growth at a steady CAGR of 5.1%, culminating in a market worth US$ 11.2 billion by 2032.
Beauty facial masks currently represent a substantial 4.3% share of the global skincare industry as of the conclusion of 2021. These masks play a pivotal role in skin hydration and mineral infusion, fostering skin health and radiance. The growing emphasis on skincare awareness and heightened investment in beauty products are set to drive market expansion throughout the forecast period.
For more insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5788
The facial mask market is poised for growth, driven by the increasing demand for organic and natural skincare and cosmetic products renowned for their numerous benefits, including anti-aging, moisturizing, and acne/blemish treatment.
Beauty facial masks now incorporate a range of natural elements like honey, fruit extracts, cactus, cucumber, and more, enriched with skin-friendly vitamins and minerals. These formulations frequently feature natural components such as coconut oil, cocoa butter, oats, and chamomile, delivering exceptional benefits for the skin.
Key Takeaways from Market Study:
-The global beauty facial mask market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032
-Clay mask dominates the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.7 billion in 2022
-Asia-Pacific is expected to be the crown of the market with a 51.0% market share in 2022
-The synthetic beauty facial mask is extensively used and is likely to represent 68.7% market share in 2022
“Increasing usage of beauty masks among men and women to maintain healthy skin and integration of natural compounds in the product to reflect attractive near-term opportunities for market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.
Competitive Landscape:
The beauty and skincare industry has been witnessing significant mergers and acquisitions, with a particular focus on the facial mask category, driven by the growing popularity of Korean/K-beauty masks and digital-first disruptors. Brands are experiencing substantial growth through partnerships with online influencers, user-generated content, and social selling.
In January 2022, Oscar Mayer collaborated with Seoul Mamas to launch the first-ever bologna-inspired face mask. In September 2021, Kao Corporation introduced Smile Performer, a biodegradable sheet mask designed to bring smiles back using cotton by-products. Fact.MR's recently published report offers detailed insights into the price points, sales growth, and technological expansion of key beauty facial mask manufacturers across different regions.
Key Companies Profiled:
-Amorepacific Corporation
-Bombay Shaving Company
-Elizabeth Arden Inc
-Hanacure
-Himalaya Company
-Johnson & Johnson
-Lancer Skincare
-L’Oreal
-Procter & Gamble
-Shiseido
-Sisley SAS
-The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
-Unilever
-Visage Lines Personal Care Ltd.
Country-wise Insights:
Assessing the Lucrative US Beauty Facial Mask Market: A Growing Trend in Personal Care and Grooming
The US market for beauty facial masks (BFMs) is highly lucrative. A significant portion of the American population places a strong emphasis on personal care products, driven by their higher purchasing power and a desire for a higher quality of life. Many consumers believe that personal care and cosmetic products contribute to an elevated standard of living, and there is a growing preference for products containing natural ingredients.
The market for facial masks in the US has experienced a notable increase in sales, primarily due to heightened awareness and ongoing marketing campaigns conducted by Korean skincare companies. The promotion of facial masks through social influencers, such as YouTubers and celebrities, has played a pivotal role in driving facial mask sales in the country.
Moreover, the growing interest among men in personal grooming is expected to further encourage the use of beauty care products like facial masks. The US also boasts a significant presence of well-established face mask manufacturers, and a substantial young population with an increasing focus on beauty and skincare, which will contribute to the continued growth of facial mask sales in the US.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5788
Segmentation of Beauty Facial Mask Industry Research:
By Mask Type:
-Clay Mask
-Sheet Mask
-Cream Mask
-Thermal Mask
-Peel-Of Mask
-Gel Mask
-Others
By Packaging:
-Tube
-Jar/Bottle
-Sachet
-Others
By Ingredient:
-Natural
-Synthetic
By Brand Type:
-Mass
-Prestige/Luxury
By Distribution Channel:
-Online
-Offline
By Region:
-North America
-Latin America
-Europe
-East Asia
-South Asia & Oceania
-MEA
Key Questions Covered in the Beauty Facial Mask Market Report
-What will be the estimated size of the Market in 2023?
-At what rate will the global Beauty Facial Mask sales grow until 2032?
-Which are the factors hampering the Beauty Facial Mask demand?
-Which region will spearhead the growth in the global industry by 2032?
-Which are the factors driving sales in the Beauty Facial Mask Market during the forecast period?
Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:
Protective Face Mask Market: The global market in protective face masks is USD 10.79 Billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. The market is estimated to surpass a value of USD 25.78 Billion by end of 2032.
Anti-Pollution Mask Market: Fact.MR’s recent study on the anti-pollution mask market shows that the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 9% during the forecast period. The global market value for the anti-pollution masks is likely to be valued at ~ US$ 2.9 Billion by the end of 2019
About Us:
We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
S. N. Jha
Fact.MR
+1 628-251-1583
email us here