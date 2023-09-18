Rose Water Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Industry Report, Key Player, Major Segments & Forecast 2023-2028
Nurturing Nature: The Blossoming Rose Water Market and Its Diverse Beauty, Culinary, and Wellness Applications30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global rose water market size reached a value of USD 443 million in 2022. Aided by the growing demand for natural and organic skincare products and the extensive use of rose water in several industries, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.70% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 685 million by 2028.
Rose water, a by-product of the distillation process used to create rose essential oils, is widely employed as a core ingredient in various products, encompassing skincare products, food and beverage items, and religious rituals. It is valued for its soothing, hydrating, and anti-inflammatory properties, contributing to skin health and wellness. Additionally, its distinct fragrance and taste have earned it a special place in the culinary world and the cosmetics industry.
The primary catalyst for the global rose water market growth is the increasing consumer inclination towards natural and organic skincare products. As awareness regarding the potential harms of chemical-based beauty products spreads, more and more consumers are shifting towards skincare items composed of natural elements. Given the numerous benefits of rose water for skin health, the demand for rose water-based products has seen a substantial surge.
The broad applications of rose water across various sectors also significantly fuel the rose water market development. In the cosmetics industry, rose water’s refreshing fragrance and skin-benefitting properties have made it a go-to ingredient in numerous skincare and perfume products. The food and beverage industry employs rose water for its unique flavour, which enhances a variety of dishes and drinks. Its usage in religious rituals and ceremonies in certain cultures further boosts the demand for rose water.
Moreover, the rising interest in DIY (Do It Yourself) beauty treatments and home remedies has led to a spike in the popularity of rose water. Easy to use and versatile, rose water has become a favourite among those who prefer making their skincare products at home, thereby contributing to the rose water market expansion.
The development of innovative packaging solutions and the expansion of e-commerce are other factors propelling the rose water market. Innovative, user-friendly packaging designs enhance product appeal, while the convenience and accessibility of online shopping platforms facilitate product reach, thereby driving rose water market growth.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on type, application, distribution channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Type
Rosa Centifolia
Rosa Gallica
Rosa Damascene
Market Breakup by Application
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Medicinal Use
Food and Beverages
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Direct Sales
Indirect Sales
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global rose water companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Nutraceutical Corporation
Alteya, Inc
Zofla Life Enterprises
Poppy Austin Limited
Tabib Daru Company
Eve Hansen
Iran Golab
The Good Scents Company
Albert Vieille
Bioprocess LLC
Dabur India Limited.
A.S. Jean GAZIGNAIRE
Others
