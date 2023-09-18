The global Clinical Trial Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during 2020-2027 | Report by TMR
Increasing demand for new drugs and therapies– a factor that is expected to bolster the global clinical trial packaging marketWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).
Clinical trial packaging solutions are being increasingly used for storage, packaging, transportation, and protection of clinical trial products. Hence, surge in product demand from a wide range of end-users such as clinical research organizations, drug manufacturing facilities, and research laboratories is propelling the global clinical trial packaging market.
The Rise of Sustainable Packaging
Consumer preferences have shifted significantly towards sustainable packaging solutions. This shift is expected to be a key driver of growth in the global clinical trial packaging market. Many market players are now adopting sustainable packaging materials to align with this growing consumer affinity for eco-friendly options.
Key Insights into the Clinical Trial Packaging Market
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡: The clinical trial packaging market has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are conducting more trials to develop new drugs and therapies, which drives the demand for specialized packaging.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞: Strict regulatory requirements, particularly from agencies like the FDA and EMA, have led to the development of specialized packaging solutions. Companies in the market need to ensure their packaging complies with international standards to maintain product integrity and patient safety.
𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠: There is a growing emphasis on patient-centric packaging to improve medication adherence and user-friendliness. Packaging solutions that are easy to open, dispense, and understand can enhance patient compliance in clinical trials.
𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: Pharmaceutical companies are looking for customized packaging solutions that cater to the unique needs of their clinical trials. This has led to a demand for flexible and adaptable packaging options.
Market Dynamics
Drivers:
• Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions for clinical trials worldwide.
• Growing need for effective storage and protection of clinical study products.
• Rising approvals of novel drugs, leading to a surge in clinical trials.
Restraints:
• Inadequate modern infrastructure in developing regions, limiting market growth.
• Shortage of skilled personnel for managing clinical trial packaging processes.
Opportunities:
• Growing investments in research and development of new drugs.
• Introduction of innovative pharmaceutical packaging, including snap-off ampoules and blow-fill-seals.
Some of the Leading Players in the Clinical Trial Packaging Market
• Alcami Corporation, Inc.
• Almac Group Limited
• Bilcare Limited
• Corden Pharma GmbH
• Fisher Clinical Services
• Lonza Group
• Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco, Inc.
• Piramal Enterprises Ltd.
• Sharp Clinical Services, Inc.
• Societal CDMO
𝐂𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
Packaging Type
• Syringes
• Vials & Ampoules
• Blisters
• Cold Forming
• Thermoforming
• Tubes
• Bottles
• Bags & Pouches
• Sachets
• Kits or Packs
• Others
End Use
• Research Laboratories
• Clinical Research Organizations
• Drug Manufacturing Facilities
Some of the questions scrutinized in the research report
• What is the current size of the Clinical Trial Packaging Market?
• What are the key factors influencing the growth of Clinical Trial Packaging?
• What are the major applications for Clinical Trial Packaging?
• Who are the major key players in the Clinical Trial Packaging Market?
• Which region will provide more business opportunities for Clinical Trial Packaging in future?
