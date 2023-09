The global Clinical Trial Packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 % during 2020-2027 | Report by TMR

Clinical Trial Packaging Market

Increasing demand for new drugs and therapiesโ€“ a factor that is expected to bolster the global clinical trial packaging market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Clinical Trial Packaging Market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2020 to 2027, as per a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR).Clinical trial packaging solutions are being increasingly used for storage, packaging, transportation, and protection of clinical trial products. Hence, surge in product demand from a wide range of end-users such as clinical research organizations, drug manufacturing facilities, and research laboratories is propelling the global clinical trial packaging market. Many market players are now adopting sustainable packaging materials to align with this growing consumer affinity for eco-friendly options.Key Insights into the Clinical Trial Packaging Market๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก: The clinical trial packaging market has been experiencing steady growth due to the increasing number of clinical trials worldwide. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are conducting more trials to develop new drugs and therapies, which drives the demand for specialized packaging.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ฎ๐ฅ๐š๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐ข๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž: Strict regulatory requirements, particularly from agencies like the FDA and EMA, have led to the development of specialized packaging solutions. This has led to a demand for flexible and adaptable packaging options. Market DynamicsDrivers:โ€ข Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions for clinical trials worldwide.โ€ข Growing need for effective storage and protection of clinical study products.โ€ข Rising approvals of novel drugs, leading to a surge in clinical trials.Restraints:โ€ข Inadequate modern infrastructure in developing regions, limiting market growth.โ€ข Shortage of skilled personnel for managing clinical trial packaging processes.Opportunities:โ€ข Growing investments in research and development of new drugs.โ€ข Introduction of innovative pharmaceutical packaging, including snap-off ampoules and blow-fill-seals.Some of the Leading Players in the Clinical Trial Packaging Marketโ€ข Alcami Corporation, Inc.โ€ข Almac Group Limitedโ€ข Bilcare Limitedโ€ข Corden Pharma GmbHโ€ข Fisher Clinical Servicesโ€ข Lonza Groupโ€ข Parexel International Corporation by Phoenix Parentco, Inc.โ€ข Piramal Enterprises Ltd.โ€ข Sharp Clinical Services, Inc.โ€ข Societal CDMO๐‚๐ฅ๐ข๐ง๐ข๐œ๐š๐ฅ ๐"๐ซ๐ข๐š๐ฅ ๐๐š๐œ๐ค๐š๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ โ€" ๐'๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐งPackaging Typeโ€ข Syringesโ€ข Vials & Ampoulesโ€ข Blistersโ€ข Cold Formingโ€ข Thermoformingโ€ข Tubesโ€ข Bottlesโ€ข Bags & Pouchesโ€ข Sachetsโ€ข Kits or Packsโ€ข OthersEnd Useโ€ข Research Laboratoriesโ€ข Clinical Research Organizationsโ€ข Drug Manufacturing FacilitiesSome of the questions scrutinized in the research reportโ€ข What is the current size of the Clinical Trial Packaging Market?โ€ข What are the key factors influencing the growth of Clinical Trial Packaging?โ€ข What are the major applications for Clinical Trial Packaging?โ€ข Who are the major key players in the Clinical Trial Packaging Market?โ€ข Which region will provide more business opportunities for Clinical Trial Packaging in future?