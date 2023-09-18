Feed Phosphate Market Size, Share, Drivers, Restraints, Growth Statistics, Regional Analysis Until 2031

Feed Phosphate Market

Owing to increase in meat processing industrialization, the feed phosphates industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for Feed Phosphate is mostly driven by an increase in meat processing industrialization. Meat processing has been an industrialized sector, which benefits consumers financially. Industrialization of meat processing is expected to continue to be the most sought-after benefit for years to come as beef and other meat products now cost less than half what they did a century ago. Furthermore, the high threat of diseases in livestock is expected to fuel the feed phosphate market. Diseases such as avian flu, BSE (bovine spongiform encephalopathy), and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) pose a substantial risk to human health in addition to having an impact on animal breeding and the economy.

The feed phosphate market was valued at $2.2 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $3.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The Mosiac Company

PhosAgro PJSC

EuroChem Group AG

Nutrien Ltd

AB Lifosa

Reanjoy Laboratories

Yara International ASA

Fosfitalia Group

The OCP Group

The report analyzes these key players of the global feed phosphate market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

On the other side, due to the high cost of phosphate salts, such as monocalcium and dicalcium phosphates, replacements such as phytase, which are less expensive and may be used to reduce the overall feed cost, have become more popular. More than 90% of poultry diets and over 70% of swine diets contain phytase, according to Danisco Animal Nutrition (UK), the feed subsidiary of E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US). The same source claims that phytase has assisted the feed business in saving USD 2 billion annually on feed input and nutritional expenditures.

According to feed phosphate market opportunities, on the basis of type, the market is classified into dicalcium, monocalcium, mono-dicalcium, defluorinated, and tricalcium. The dicalcium segment accounted for a major share in the feed phosphates market in 2021 and is expected to suatin its share throughout feed phosphate market forecast period. Dicalcium phosphate is a white, unscented powder with the chemical formula CaHPO4. It is also known as dibasic calcium phosphate or calcium monohydrate phosphate. It is one of the sources of mineral phosphorus that is frequently used in healthy eating plans.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, the market in the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global feed phosphate market share, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. The growth of the segment during the forecast period can be attributed to the intensive cattle and poultry farming practice in the Asia-Pacific along with the rise in the number of local feed manufacturers in the region. However, the European feed phosphate market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2031. This is due to the rise in meat consumption in Europe and the demand for meat products along with increase in awareness about the quality of dairy & meat products. Apart from this, the high demand for protein-rich diet such as pork and poultry from consumers has increased the penetration of feed phosphate in animal feed industry in Europe, thereby boosting the market trends in the region. The other regions discussed in the report are North America and LAMEA.

According to feed phosphate market analysis, by form, the powder segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $1,575.2 million in 2021 and is expected grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Powder form of the feed phosphate is significantly used owing to flowability, spreadability, and packing characteristics within a machine.

