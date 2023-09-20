London Calling: One Night, Three Shows and an Icon Award for Model Elton Ilirjani

Elton Ilirjani Acknowledging receipt of his 2023 Icon Award (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey) Elton Ilirjani Walking for Malan Breton (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey) Elton Ilirjani Walking for Sam’s Diamonds Cancer Support (Photo Credit: BFA / Josephine Berry) Elton Ilirjani Walking for the Jimmy Choo Academy (Photo Credit: BFA / Josephine Berry) Elton Ilirjani, Julia Haart (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / James Veysey)

At the forefront of THIS IS ICON was model, Elton Ilirjani who walked in all three London fashion shows before receiving his 2023 Icon Award.

I am very grateful to have been invited to London by THIS IS ICON and to have worked with the talented designers” — Elton Ilirjani