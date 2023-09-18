Organic Food Market Analysis by Product Type, Distribution Channel, Application and Regional Insight 2023-2028

Organic Food Market Report 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, USA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled “Organic Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global organic food market size reached US$ 185.3 billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 363.8 billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% during 2023-2028.

What does in organic food mean?

Organic food represents products that are produced organically using certified natural ingredients while removing the use of synthetic substances, including pesticides, animal feed additives, fertilizers, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). They comprise fruits, vegetables, cereal, grains, spices, dairy items, pulses, etc. Organic food acts as a healthy source of protein, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals, which helps enhance heart conditions, stimulate the immune system, sustain energy levels, etc. Therefore, it is healthier, fresher, and more sustainable than traditional food, as it supports environmental protection.

Organic Food Market Growth Drivers and Trends:

The increasing health consciousness and awareness among individuals have led to the widespread adoption of nutrient-rich and naturally sourced items, on account of their numerous health benefits, which are primarily driving the organic food market. Furthermore, the escalating product demand, owing to the growing prevalence of several chronic conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases across various countries, is also augmenting the market growth.

Apart from this, the introduction of vegan, no-cholesterol, and gluten-free organic snacks that can safely be consumed by consumers suffering from lactose-intolerant and celiac disease is positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising environmental concerns among the masses have prompted manufacturers to adopt sustainable cultivation practices, including organic farming, which is further bolstering the market growth. Besides this, the elevating demand for clean-label food and beverage items and the increasing expenditure capacities of individuals are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Additionally, the convenient product availability through e-commerce platforms and the launch of numerous government initiatives promoting organic farming are expected to drive the organic food market in the coming years.

Organic Food Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

Organic Food Companies Covered:

• Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

• Clif Bar & Company

• Danone S.A.

• Dole Food Company Inc.

• General Mills Inc.

• Newman’s Own

• Organic Valley

• Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.

• The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

• The Kroger Company

• United Natural Foods Inc.

Organic Food Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Organic Fruits and Vegetables

• Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy

• Organic Processed Food

• Organic Bread and Bakery

• Organic Beverages

• Organic Cereal and Food Grains

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

• Specialty Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online Stores

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Bakery and Confectionery

• Ready-to-eat Food Products

• Breakfast Cereals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

