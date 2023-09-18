Global Chagas Disease Treatment Market Driven by Increasing Demand in Developing Countries

chagas disease treatment size

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is tropical parasitic disease caused by protozoan parasite which transmits infectious disease to humans and animals.

Which market perspectives are enlightened in the Chagas Disease Treatment Market report?

Chagas disease or American trypanosomiasis is a tropical parasitic disease caused by kinetoplastid protozoan parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi, which transmits the infectious disease to humans and animals. The Chagas disease is transmitted by insect vectors known as kissing bugs or Triatominae. It can be passed from the mother to fetus during pregnancy, by blood transfusions, and sometimes through organ transplantation. Early stage symptoms of Chagas disease include fever, headache, and local swelling at the site of the bite and swollen lymph nodes. First visible indication in around 50% people who are bitten by the triatominae bug is purplish inflammation of an eyelid or skin lesion. Moreover, other indications include muscle pain, difficulty in breathing, enlarged lymph glands, swelling, headache, pallor, and abdominal or chest pain.

Chagas disease shows two phases of symptoms such as acute phase and chronic phase. In acute phase symptoms are either absent, mild or non-specific. In chronic phase patients suffers from neurological and digestive problem such as enlargement of colon or esophagus. Chagas disease is one of the rare infectious diseases observed across the world. According to the World Health Organization report, as of February 2018, there were around 6—7 million people infected with Chagas disease across the world. The patients with Chagas disease are commonly treated with antiparasitic drugs. Treatment for Chagas disease is targeted on killing the parasite and managing signs and symptoms. During the acute phase of Chagas disease, treatment can be done with benznidazole and nifurtimox medications. Furthermore, a cure is unavailable once it progresses to the chronic phase. However, medications can be offered to people aged below 50, which can help slower the progression of the disease.

The Chagas disease treatment market is segmented based on treatment type, drug type, distribution channel, and region. Based on treatment type, the market is bifurcated into antiparasitic treatment, and symptomatic treatment. Based on drug type, the market is segmented into benznidazole, and nifurtimox. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Chagas Disease Treatment Market Segments:

By Treatment type:

Antiparasitic Treatment

Symptomatic Treatment



By Drug type:

Benznidazole

Nifurtimox



By Distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies



By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Competitive Landscape:

Laboratório Farmacêutico de Pernambuco S/A

ELEA SACIF Laboratory

Laboratorio Elea Phoenix SA

Bayer AG

Johnson & Johnson

Maprimed S.A.

KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc.



