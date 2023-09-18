Superb Franklin and Kennedy Half Dollars on Cover of New Book in September 21 Auction

A Guide Book of Franklin and Kennedy Half Dollars Fourth Edition by Rick Tomaska is now available. (Photo credit: Whitman Publishing.)

Exhibiting one of the biggest cameo effects ever seen on a proof Franklin half dollar, this 1960 coin, graded NGC PF69 Ultra Cameo, is on the front cover of a new reference book and in the Sept. 21, 2023 auction by Rare Collectibles TV. (Photo: RCTV.)