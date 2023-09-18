A' International Packaging Design Awards 2024: A Global Call for Nominations Announced
A’ Design Award & Competition Unveils the Much-Anticipated Call for Nominations for the A' International Packaging Design Awards 2024COMO, CO, ITALY, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a bid to foster innovation and excellence in the packaging design industry globally, the esteemed A' Design Award & Competition is delighted to announce the commencement of the nomination process for the A' International Packaging Design Awards 2024. This prestigious event invites packaging designers, advertising houses, creative agencies, and in-house design teams across the world to submit their innovative projects and compete for the coveted accolades.
Participate in A’ Design Award’s Celebrated Tradition of Excellence
Over the last decade, the A' International Packaging Design Awards have built a rich tradition of celebrating and promoting ingenious designs that stand out in the vibrant landscape of the packaging industry. From food packages to bottles and bags, the competition welcomes a diverse range of packaging designs, further information and specifics can be found at the following link: https://packagingdesignawards.com
The two-phase competition begins with a complimentary preliminary round, allowing participants to register and submit their designs for an initial assessment. Those who successfully navigate this stage will be invited to nominate their projects for the Packaging Awards, subject to a nominal fee.
Key Dates & Prestigious Awards Await Winners
The deadline for entries is fast approaching, with the final date of submission being September 30, 2023. Following a rigorous evaluation process, the winners will be unveiled to the public on April 15, 2024. The award ceremony promises to be a significant event, offering laureates an array of PR, marketing, and publicity tools encompassed in the A’ Design Prize, to mark their esteemed winning status.
Laureates will be inducted into a distinguished group, gaining a lifetime license to use the A' Packaging Design Awards Winner Logo and receiving a host of other rewards including a design excellence certificate, inclusion in designer.org design community and design business network, an exclusive design award trophy, and participation in exhibitions in Italy. Furthermore, they will be invited to the glamorous A’ Design Awards’ Gala-Night, known as La Notte Premio A', to celebrate their achievement amidst peers and industry leaders.
Extensive Media Coverage for the Award Winners
The award winners will bask in the spotlight with an exclusive interview to be featured on the Designer Interviews website. In addition to receiving a comprehensive press kit that includes high-resolution images and a press release announcing their victory, the laureates will also see their projects translated into multiple languages, elevating their global reach and influence.
To facilitate widespread publicity, the press kits will be disseminated to thousands of accredited press members from the A’ Design Awards network. Several press partners have already pledged to feature a selection of the best projects among the award winners, promising extensive media coverage to celebrate the excellence portrayed in the A' Packaging Design Awards.
Visit https://packagingdesignawards.com for a Glimpse of Past Achievements
Press members and design aficionados are encouraged to explore past laureates and their groundbreaking projects at the official website. The portal serves as a testament to the remarkable talent and innovative thinking fostered through the A' International Packaging Design Awards.
About the A’ Design Award & Competition
Established to cultivate and spotlight the best design works across nations and creative spheres, the A’ Design Award & Competition strives to raise global awareness and understanding for commendable design practices and principles. Through recognizing stellar designs worldwide, it urges designers, companies, and brands to create products and projects that resonate with excellence and offer societal benefits. Learn more about this dynamic platform at https://designaward.com
