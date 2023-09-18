Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Raises $1,513,713 for Breast Cancer Research

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer (the "Foundation") today announced a donation of $1,513,713 to support the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University School of Medicine (“IU School of Medicine”). With this gift, the Foundation has funded $40.1 million of breast cancer research to date. In 2022, the Foundation pledged an additional $12.5 million to the IU School of Medicine, bringing the non-profit’s total commitment to breast cancer research to $50 million.



The Foundation’s donation announcement was shared at the 29th annual Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer Classic (the “Classic”), which gathered guests, players, and volunteers from across the country to raise funds for breast cancer research. The multi-day Classic event, held in Vera Bradley’s hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana, featured women’s golf tournaments, pickleball tournaments, a sponsor reception, and a Foundation Celebration event at Fort Wayne Country Club.

Funding from the Foundation has allowed the IU School of Medicine to amass the talent, technology, and resources needed to become an international leader in targeted breast cancer therapies, specifically for triple negative breast cancer. More than 35 members of the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research team at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center (the “IU Cancer Center”) work collaboratively with laboratory, clinical, translational and population/prevention researchers in a multi-disciplinary approach. In 2019, the IU Cancer Center was designated a Comprehensive Cancer Center, the highest level of recognition awarded by the National Cancer Institute (“NCI”) for research excellence. The IU Cancer Center is the only cancer center in Indiana and one of only 56 Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation to hold the rigorously maintained NCI designation.

“For the past 30 years, the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer has been steadfastly committed to raising funds for breast cancer research,” noted Stephanie Scheele, Executive Director of the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer. “We have not wavered from our mission to passionately pursue a cure, and our partnership with the IU School of Medicine has resulted in amazing discoveries and improved outcomes for those affected by this disease. Hope lives here and hope will remain here until we find a cure.”

The Foundation’s next fundraising campaign, Turn the Town Pink, will take place during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. For updates and more information about how to partner with the Foundation, visit verabradley.org and follow the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer on Facebook and @verabradleyfoundation on Instagram.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY FOUNDATION FOR BREAST CANCER

The Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer raises funds for breast cancer research to find a cure and to improve the lives of the many affected by this disease. The Foundation has contributed $40.1 million to the Vera Bradley Foundation Center for Breast Cancer Research at the Indiana University Melvin and Bren Simon Comprehensive Cancer Center at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The Center is focused on developing and dramatically improving therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat types of breast cancer. Funds are raised through special events, partner events, and individual donations.

