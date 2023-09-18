Online Food Delivery Services Market in an Era of Rapid Evolution | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for online food delivery services market is increasing due to a move toward convenience, time savings, and different cuisine alternatives.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online food delivery services market size is anticipated to advance, attaining a value of US$ 41.94 billion in 2023. According to a market analysis of online on-demand food delivery services, usage is expected to develop at a CAGR of 10% until 2033. By 2033, the online food delivery services market is projected to reach a value of US$ 101.32 billion at the current pace of growth.



Customers are moving online rapidly, which has led to exponential expansion in the e-commerce sector. These changes in consumer shopping patterns result from various factors, some of which are industry or nation-specific, while others are the result of global trends.

Mobile Internet and 5G Reshape the Online Food Delivery Landscape

Customers now have access to an array of various applications, including online meal delivery services, owing to improved network connectivity and an upsurge in cell phones. Users of smartphones can easily make orders with their chosen eateries by browsing a list of establishments. Even the most isolated regions now have smartphones. The opinions of online ordering have changed as a result of how simple it is to set up meal delivery apps on smartphones.

Globally, the number of people using mobile internet has significantly increased. Rapid network infrastructure development has increased network connectivity across developing nations, making remote access to mobile applications possible. The introduction of 5G technology enables faster surfing speeds to improve the online ordering experience and create fresh potential for food delivery services online market expansion.

Challenges and Opportunities with Commission Rates for Online Food Delivery Services

Restaurants are significantly constrained by the commission fees imposed by delivery platforms, which can be anywhere between 15 and 30% of the cost of a meal. These commissions' controversial nature has been highlighted by certain American governments placing caps on them. Platforms have experimented with different restaurant commission rates and terms to allay these worries, but the results are still up in the air.

The spread of "dark kitchens" and delivery-focused business models complicates the problem. Since they have reduced overhead expenses, these models may more easily handle high commissions and frequently have higher visibility on platforms. As a result, they can displace conventional eateries and take a larger portion of the online food delivery services market. The gloomy kitchens present a chance for conventional restaurants to adjust by opening far-off delivery-only locations.

The dynamics of the restaurant sector are being altered by legislative measures, platform agreements, and the emergence of delivery-first business models, all of which significantly impact commission rates on restaurants.

“The future of online food delivery services is wider than cost-effective operations. New operating models are likely to surface. Niche markets, including online grocery and alcohol delivery services, could catch up with the momentum and be instrumental revenue streams for market players,” opines a lead analyst at FMI.

Key Takeaways

The United States online food delivery market to acquire a market share of 23.5% by 2023.

by 2023. By 2023, Germany is going to retain an 8.5% online on-demand food delivery services market share.

online on-demand food delivery services market share. Japan may keep striving to possess a 4.7% online food delivery services market share by 2023.

online food delivery services market share by 2023. By 2023, Australia may own 2.6% of the market share.

of the market share. By 2023, the United Kingdom may hold 6.2% of the online fast food delivery services market.

of the online fast food delivery services market. China online food delivery services industry to record a CAGR of 12.5% through 2033.

through 2033. India online food delivery market to register a CAGR of 3.1% through 2033.

through 2033. The platform-to-consumer sector is anticipated to grasp 60% of the global market by 2023.

of the global market by 2023. Over the projection period, platform to consumer distribution is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 9.8%.

In 2023, it is predicted that the category of mobile apps may possess 38% of the global market share.

of the global market share. Over the anticipated period, the mobile application segment is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Competitive Analysis

There is fierce competition in the online on-demand food delivery services market. Expansion, mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships to achieve consolidation and enhance their offers are the main tactics used by businesses to strengthen their market dominance.

Recent Advancements

Acquisition

Delivery Hero SE paid USD 150 million for Hugo's food and grocery delivery verticals in October 2021. The acquisition aims to broaden the company's presence in the Caribbean and Central American regions.

Just Eat Takeaway.com acquired Grub Hub in June 2021 to enter the online meal delivery services market in the United States. This acquisition aims to help the larger group get access to the world's most appealing online meal delivery markets, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Key Online Food Delivery Manufacturers

Deliveroo

DoorDash

Foodpanda

GrubHub

Just Eat Holding Limited

Postmates Inc.

Swiggy

Takeaway.com

Zomato

Uber Technologies Inc.

Key Segments

By Delivery Type:

Restaurant-to-Consumer

Platform-to-Consumer

By Channel Type:

Website/Desktop

Mobile Application

By Payment Method:

Cash On Delivery

Online

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa

