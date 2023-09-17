SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. - LFCR

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (“Lifecore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LFCR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Lifecore and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 22, 2023, Lifecore issued a press release disclosing receipt of “a notice (‘Notice’) on August 17, 2023 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (‘Nasdaq’) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the ‘Listing Rule’) because the Company failed to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended May 28, 2023 (the ‘Form 10-K’) with the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

On this news, Lifecore’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 5%, to close at $8.55 per share on August 23, 2023.

