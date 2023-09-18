BOARD MEMBER AND EXECUTIVE ENRIQUE DIAZ ORTEGA IS THE FIRST IN PERÚ AWARDED THE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCE℠
Enrique's depth and breadth of experience are impressive, as is his commitment to continuous learning and his clear focus on service. He is a director who is driving a positive impact.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ to Enrique Diaz Ortega of Lima, Perú. He is the first in Perú to earn this global recognition.
David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Enrique is the president of Asociación de Secretarios Corporativos de América Latina – ASCLA, the Association of Corporate Secretaries of Latin America. He is a member of the board of directors for Caja Metropolitana de Lima, serving on the Audit and Risk Committee, and a director for Inversion y Desarrollo Sociedad Agente de Bolsa. He is a former director of AVLA Peru Insurance Company, Conexa Financial Group, and the former chairman of the board of Banco de Comercio and Agrobanco. Enrique is also a professor at Centrum PUCP and ESAN. He earned his Master of Arts. in Economics from Cornell University and has attained multiple executive education credentials from INSEAD, the Yale School of Management, Harvard Business School, and MIT Sloan. He holds the Certificate in Governance, Stewardship, and Sustainability from the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) and the Climate Competent Boards Certificate from Competent Boards.
"Enrique's depth and breadth of experience is impressive, as is his clear commitment to continuous learning," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "Combine these with a clear focus on service, and you have a director who will positively impact the organizations where he serves. We are very pleased that he is the first in Perú to attain our leading cyber risk governance credential."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠ is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
"This program provides a complete vision of the problems and scope of cybersecurity," said Mr. Diaz Ortega. "It also contributes practical advice that can be worked on or implemented in the organizations where we work."
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
Read testimonials about our programs at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
