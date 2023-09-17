Remembrance of a Leader Who Died of Hunger Strike for Tamil Rights Attacked by Sinhalese in the Presence of Police
COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, September 18, 2023 -- A remembrance for a Tamil leader who died after he went on hunger strike for Tamil rights and died was attacked by Sinhalese, in the presence of police, in the eastern province town of Trincomale. This is the 37th year anniversary of his death.
The group also attacked a Tamil Member of Parliament Selvarajah Kajendran who participated in the convoy and damaged vehicles that was carrying memorial pictures and artifacts.
The memorial started in the Eastern town of Pothuvil and proceed in a vehicle convoy to pass different places in the Eastern and Northern province to enable people to memorialize on the way and to reach Jaffna, where the final remembrance will be held.
The vehicle convoy passed through different towns and places where thousands came to memorialize the leader.
When the Vehicle convoy was nearing eastern town of Trincomalee, it was blocked by Sinhalese by putting stones on the road to prevent the vehicle convoy from moving forward. When the vehicle stopped large group of Sinhalese, in the presence of Police, surrounded the vehicle convoy and attacked with rods and iron bars who were traveling in the convoy.
The Tamil leader who died after hunger strike is one Thileepan, who was a Medical Student at the Jaffna University when he took the hunger strike for Tamil rights in Jaffna, without taking any food or liquid. He died after twelve days.
Every year Tamils hold memorial events to remember his sacrifice and offer respects. This year too several events are taking place in Tamil areas for his reembrace. This vehicle convoy is one such memorial event.
