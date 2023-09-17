Entries Now Open for the A' Fashion Design Awards 2024
A' Fashion Design Awards 2024 Announces Call for EntriesCOMO, ITALY, September 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The esteemed A' Design Award & Competition is once again inviting designers from across the globe to submit their innovative projects, showcasing the outstanding creativity and craftsmanship in the fashion industry. The annual A' Fashion Design Competition is revered for fostering a platform that recognizes and promotes excellent design works, spotlighting the most exceptional talents from all countries and disciplines.
Celebrating Excellence in Fashion Design
Fashion design, a dynamic and evolving field, stands at the intersection of artistry and functionality. It encapsulates the imaginative application of design and aesthetics to clothing and accessories, constantly molded by changing societal and cultural trends. Good fashion design goes beyond the transient nature of trends, embodying attributes such as functionality, aesthetic allure, and environmental sensitivity. Recognizing the significant role fashion plays in society, the A' Fashion Design Award is dedicated to awarding designs that are not only original and innovative but also incorporate functionality and ergonomics in their construct.
About the A’ Design Award & Competition
With a rich heritage of promoting excellence in design, the A’ Design Award & Competition has established itself as a revered global platform. The competition aims to foster a deep appreciation for quality designs across multiple industries, urging designers and brands to develop products and projects that benefit society on a larger scale.
The judging process involves a meticulous review by a jury panel comprising of academics with rich experience, established professionals, and prominent press members. The initiative goes beyond merely recognizing quality fashion design, incorporating an agenda with philanthropic facets that envision advancing society through innovation and creativity.
About the A' Design Prize
The recipients of the A' Design Prize receive not only a token of excellence but a gateway to international recognition and opportunities. The comprehensive prize kit encompasses numerous accolades including a design excellence certificate, an exclusive invitation to the gala night in Italy, invitation to the Designer.org community, and a special 3D printed metal award trophy housed in a luxury black box.
In a bid to truly celebrate and promote the awarded designs on a global scale, the prize also includes project translation to over 108 languages, facilitating a reach that spans across various countries and cultures. Moreover, winners gain the prestigious opportunity to feature in an online and offline exhibition of awarded projects, along with extensive media coverage through our press partners and inclusion in World Design Rankings.
About the A' Fashion Design Award
At the intersection of artistry and practicality lies good fashion design, a realm where designers concoct garment combinations that are as functional as they are aesthetically pleasing. As stewards of style and trends, fashion designers anticipate consumer preferences, creating clothing and accessories that resonate with changing tastes without compromising on utility and environmental responsibility.
The A' Design Award for Good Fashion Design distinguishes fashion designs that exemplify originality, innovation, aesthetics, functionality, and ergonomics. Prospective entries should articulate not only a strong aesthetic and ergonomic premise but also aspects such as sustainability, ease of use, maintenance, and transformation, standing as testaments to outstanding creativity.
We invite fashion designers worldwide to be a part of this prestigious accolade by entering their best works, projects, and products designed within the last 10 years. Let's envision a future where good design is not just seen but felt, where innovation meets aesthetic prowess to create pieces that stand the test of time. Be a part of a global movement that champions the essence of good fashion design with the A' Fashion Design Award. Join us in this endeavor to spotlight designs that define originality and innovation, paving the path towards a better future through the art of fashion design.
Important Dates
Entry Deadline: September 30, 2023
Results Announcement: April 15, 2024
To know more about the A’ Fashion Design Award and to make a submission, visit: https://fashiondesignaward.org
Makpal Bayetova
A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL
+39 031 497 2900
email us here