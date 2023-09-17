GOALisB Hosts Indian School of Business Admission Team to Shed Light on ISB PGP Program
ISB Admission Team Provides In-Depth Insights into PGP ProgramNEW DELHI, INDIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspiring students and future business leaders gathered virtually to engage with the esteemed Indian School of Business (ISB) Admission team during an enlightening session organized by ISB Admission Consultants, GOALisB. The event featured Mr. Ketan Tiwari, Regional Manager, North Admission and Financial Aid, who shared valuable insights into the ISB Post Graduate Programme (PGP), its remarkable achievements, and the comprehensive admissions process.
The session commenced with Mr. Ketan Tiwari taking the virtual stage to discuss the intricate details and structure of the ISB PGP program. He highlighted the program's notable accomplishments over the years, shedding light on various facets such as collaborations, rankings, diversity in the class, world-class faculty, innovative learning methods, class diversity, a robust alumni network, and the promising career opportunities that await ISB graduates.
One of the key highlights of the discussion was the emphasis on the holistic profile-based evaluation process for candidate admissions. Mr. Tiwari underlined the fact that ISB admission criteria looks beyond conventional academic criteria, focusing on a candidate's overall profile. This includes an assessment of their professional experience, leadership qualities, and the ability to contribute meaningfully to the ISB community.
Scholarship opportunities for deserving candidates were also a point of emphasis. The ISB team underscored their commitment to promoting diversity and excellence by offering various scholarships that recognize outstanding achievements and potential.
Mr. Tiwari further discussed the application deadlines and the importance of adhering to them. He encouraged prospective students to start their application process early to ensure they have adequate time to put forth their best application.
During the interactive Q&A session that followed, prospective students had the opportunity to pose questions to the ISB team. A diverse range of inquiries were addressed regarding the One Year MBA in India offered by ISB, reflecting the varied backgrounds and aspirations of the attendees.
Several participants sought advice on transitioning from a medical background to the business world. He highlighted the flexibility of the PGP program, designed to accommodate individuals from various fields, providing them with the necessary skills to excel in management roles.
Others inquired about dealing with a lower Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA). Mr. Tiwari reiterated the importance of presenting a holistic application, showcasing strengths in other aspects of their profile, such as work experience, leadership, and extracurricular activities.
Another frequently asked question pertained to transitioning from product analytics to product management. ISB's response emphasized the multitude of opportunities the program offers for career shifts, coupled with the significance of showcasing transferable skills in the application process.
The ISB team concluded by emphasizing the institution's commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic learning environment, where students from varied backgrounds can thrive. The session underscored the message that ISB seeks well-rounded candidates who can contribute meaningfully to the ISB community and, in turn, benefit from the world-class education and networking opportunities it offers.
Prospective students left the session with a deeper understanding of the ISB PGP program and the confidence to embark on their application journey. GOALisB, in collaboration with ISB, continues to support and guide students on their path to success in the business world.
About GOALisB:
GOALisB is a leading advisory and consulting firm dedicated to guiding students through the rigorous admissions process of the Indian School of Business (ISB). With a team of seasoned experts and a track record of success, GOALisB assists aspiring students in realizing their dream of joining the prestigious ISB community.
QnA Interaction with ISB Admissions Team