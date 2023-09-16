Young parliamentarians, fresh ideas

VIETNAM, September 16 - The 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, hosted by the National Assembly of Việt Nam and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has opened in the capital city of Hà Nội, Việt Nam, on Friday.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.