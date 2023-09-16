IPU appreciates Việt Nam's efforts in successfully organising the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians

VIETNAM, September 16 -

HÀ NỘI — The leaders of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) have praised host country Việt Nam in successfully organising the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians (GCYP) which wrapped up in Hà Nội on Saturday.

During the press conference held following the conclusion of the conference, IPU President Duarte Pacheco and IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong have both expressed their admiration and high regard for Việt Nam's hosting of the conference.

Secretary-General Martin Chungong emphasised that the results of the conference far exceeded expectations, breaking numerous records, such as having the highest number of delegates ever. He also highlighted that Việt Nam has successfully continued the legacy of 132nd IPU Assembly in Hà Nội in 2015 and introduced innovations that are relevant to the times, with this year theme for the conference being “The Role of Youth in Accelerating the Achievement of Sustainable Development Goals through Digital Transformation and Innovations."

IPU President Duarte Pacheco noted that when Việt Nam's National Assembly proposed to host the GCYP, the IPU has readily agreed, given the successes of the IPU-132 hosted by Việt Nam in 2015.

The IPU leader however remarked that the conference consensus is only the beginning of the road, the most difficult task is the implementation by all the parliamentarians from more than 60 countries attending the conference. He believed that the legislators, upon returning to their own countries, will make their efforts to realise these proposed actions and measures.

Vũ Hải Hà, chairman of National Assembly's Foreign Affairs Committee and deputy head of the conference organising committee, highlights the meticulous preparation of the 9th Global Young Parliamentarians Conference with strong guidance from the leadership of the National Assembly, particularly from the top legislator Vương Đình Huệ and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Trần Thanh Mẫn, head of the organising committee.

The conference drew the participation of over 300 delegates from around the world, a significant improvement compared to the second biggest edition of the GCYP which managed to host 200 international delegates.

The conference also made a mark by issuing its first-ever Conference Statement, aimed at promoting the implementation of the Hà Nội Declaration titled "Sustainable Development Goals: Turning Words into Action," which was adopted at the IPU-132.

This seamless connection underscores Việt Nam's determination to promote economic and social development and address global issues, Hà said.

Hà also recalled that in his closing remarks, Vietnamese NA Chairman Huệ has stressed that "I believe that in the context of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the future is not simply a straightforward continuation of the past. Developing countries, wealthier nations, or even developed countries, all can return to the starting point. This is our opportunity and the foundation for our cooperation."

Within the conference's framework, the three primary thematic discussions have received lively participation from the international delegates, with the "Digital Transformation" session featuring about 30 presentations, 30 presentations in the "Innovation and Startups", and up to 40 in the "Promoting respect for cultural diversity in support of sustainable development" session, Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, secretary of the Bắc Ninh Province's Party Committee and chairman of the Việt Nam's Young National Assembly Deputies Group, said. — VNS