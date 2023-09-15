Vice State President active in South Africa

VIETNAM, September 15 - PRETORIA — Vice State President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân met with Secretary General of South Africa’s ruling party African National Congress (ANC) Fikile Mbalula in Johannesburg on Thursday, within the framework of her official visit to the country.

Xuân told him that Việt Nam highly values the role of the ANC in South Africa, and expressed her good impressions of the country’s development achievements under the leadership of the Party.

Mbalula said that he always values the solidarity and friendship that Việt Nam had for South Africa's past struggles, and stressed the consistent policy of his Party and the Government in promoting good comprehensive cooperation with the Party and Government of Việt Nam in the future.

They agreed that in the future, the two Parties and States need to increase delegation exchanges and contacts at all levels, promote the sharing of experiences in leading and managing the country and in Party building, to closely coordinate at international political party forums of which the two Parties are members, and to facilitate economic cooperation activities for the benefit of the two peoples.

Earlier the same day, Xuân met with leading officials from the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SACCI) and local enterprises.

She proposed the two countries continue promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation in the coming time to match their potential.

The official also suggested SACCI and the Việt Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry strengthen collaboration and promote the exchange of ministerial-level delegations, increase information sharing about each country's legal framework, and encourage businesses from both sides to connect and participate in fairs and exhibitions.

Participants showed their hope to have more opportunities to learn about the Vietnamese market. — VNS