NA Chairman receives Deputy Speaker of People’s National Assembly of Algeria

VIETNAM, September 15 -

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam prioritises the strengthening of friendly cooperation with its traditional friends, including Algeria, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ told Deputy Speaker of the People’s National Assembly of Algeria Monder Bouden during a reception in Hà Nội on Friday.

Chairman Huệ thanked the Algerian Government and people for providing Việt NAm with great support during the past struggle for national defence and the current national development.

Bouden, for his part, spoke highly of the session on enhancing digital capacity for the youth, the opening, the first and second plenary sessions of the ninth Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians which is underway in Hà Nội. He said the Algerian delegation made positive contributions to these activities.

He took the occasion to convey greetings from Speaker of the Algerian legislature to Chairman Hue.

He expressed his wish that the two sides facilitate the bilateral exchange of their friendship parliamentarians groups. He also suggested the Vietnamese NA back the Algerian legislature's bid to become an observer in the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA).

Both leaders pledged to reinforce economic, trade, and investment ties that match fine bilateral political and diplomatic relations and the huge potential of each nation.

The guest affirmed that Algeria is ready to act as a bridge and gateway for Việt Nam to enter the African market.

In reply, Huệ stressed that Việt Nam is ready to be a bridge and gateway for Algeria to access ASEAN, a dynamic market with 650 million people and the fifth largest economy in the world.

Sharing the view that both countries need to facilitate the exchange of delegations at all levels, they also hailed the twinning and exchange of localities.

On the occasion, the host extended his invitation to the Speaker of the Algerian legislature to visit Việt Nam soon. He also mentioned his plan to pay an official visit to Algeria in the near future. — VNS