Top legislator hosts Tongan parliament speaker

HÀ NỘI — Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ received the Speaker of the Tongan Parliament, Lord Fakafanua, in Hà Nội on Friday.

The top legislator stated that Việt Nam wants to strengthen relations with South Pacific island countries and always supports them, including Tonga, in connecting more closely with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

He informed the guest that the leaders of Việt Nam have approved the establishment of diplomatic ties with Tonga, which Huệ said will be a very important start for the two countries to roll out cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral frameworks.

The Tongan parliament speaker said the King of Tonga has also approved the establishment of diplomatic ties with Vietnam, adding that the move reflects the wish of Tonga to further strengthen cooperation with the Southeast Asian country.

Both leaders expressed joy at the forthcoming establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, saying it meets the aspirations of the two peoples. They shared a view that both countries are ready to be friends with nations worldwide, for peace, cooperation, and development.

Lord Fakafanua agreed with the NA Chairman that on the basis of the Việt Nam-Tonga relationship, their bilateral parliamentary cooperation will be strengthened, particularly in delegation exchanges. Both nations have the potential for joint works in such fields as agriculture, consumer goods, agricultural machinery, rice production, and fisheries.

The Tongan official noted that South Pacific island nations, including Tonga, view climate change as a significant threat and expressed a wish for international cooperation to mitigate this challenge.

He also conveyed the greetings of the King of Tonga to NA Chairman Huệ and hoped to soon welcome the top Vietnamese legislator in an official visit to Tonga in the near future. — VNS