PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 15, 2023 Cayetano rues cancellation of hearing for Laguna fisherfolk due to LLDA GM's no-show Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Friday expressed disappointment at the non-appearance of Acting Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) General Manager Senando Santiago at the hearing of the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises which the senator chairs. Speaking to reporters at a press conference after the hearing was canceled, Cayetano expressed concern for the more than a dozen fishermen who sacrificed a day's work just to attend the hearing and meet Santiago face to face. "Ang fishermen, marami sa kanila subsistence. Kung hindi sila makapalaot sa isang araw hindi sila kikita. Nakita nyo about a dozen or two fishermen are here kasi may concern sila... And ninais ko na mailapit sila mismo sa GM (because) there''s nothing like face to face na pag-uusap," he said. Cayetano said Santiago's non-appearance seemed to show a lack of respect for the country's institutions. "The basis of everything dito sa Senate -- ang hearing, ang session, ang pakikitungo sa media -- is not always agreement. We're always free to disagree. Ang ating dapat basis parati ay respeto," he said. According to the independent senator, Santiago called up on Thursday night to say he was not available to attend the hearing because he had a meeting with mayors at the same time. "There's no problem kung hindi ka pwede o may conflict. Pero may text na, may telepono. Ano ba naman y'ung hiningi niya ang number ko o kaya tinawagan man lang niya ang secretary. Y'ung sasabihin niya last night na hindi siya pwede tapos lahat naman ng iba nandyan ang DENR, Agriculture, nandyan tayo, hindi maayos y'un," Cayetano said. He pointed out that invitations to the committee hearing were sent on Tuesday and everyone had the chance to respond well before Friday to confirm or to say they would not be able to make it. The hearing was set to discuss the LLDA's charter, the development plans for Laguna Lake, and the concerns of hundreds of fisherfolk in the area. Since Santiago was appointed to his post only last February, it would have been a good time for him to introduce himself to the Senate. "There are more than 100 GOCCs, napakaraming humihingi ng hearing at briefing. Alam nating hindi pa gaanong katagalan si GM Santiago so this is his opportunity [to introduce himself]," Cayetano said. He said he could not go on with the committee hearing on LLDA in Santiago's absence. "What use is it to talk about the development and the resources and the charter of his agency kung siya mismo hindi interesado?" he said. Cayetano said he would talk to the people who attended the hearing -- particularly the fisherfolk -- in order to get their sentiments. "Hindi dapat magsuffer ang development ng laguna lake" because of the absence of Santiago, he said. Cayetano nadismaya sa kanselasyon ng pagdinig para sa mga mangingisda sa Laguna Lake Inihayag ni Senator Alan Peter Cayetano noong Biyernes ang kanyang pagka-dismaya sa hindi pagsipot ni Acting Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) General Manager Senando Santiago sa pagdinig ng Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises kung saan siya ay Chairman. Sa isang press conference matapos makansela ang hearing, sinabi ni Cayetano lampas isang dosenang mangingisda ang nagsakripisyo ng kanilang araw na walang kita para lang dumalo sa pagdinig at makasalamuha si Santiago ng personal. "Ang fishermen, marami sa kanila subsistence. Kung hindi sila makapalaot sa isang araw hindi sila kikita. Nakita nyo about a dozen or two fishermen are here kasi may concern sila... And ninais ko na mailapit sila mismo sa GM (because) there's nothing like face to face na pag-uusap," saad ni Cayetano. Sinabi ni Cayetano na tila ang hindi pagdalo ni Santiago ay nagpapakita ng kakulangan sa respeto sa mga institusyon ng bansa. "The basis of everything dito sa Senate -- ang hearing, ang session, ang pakikitungo sa media -- is not always agreement. We're always free to disagree. Ang ating dapat basis parati ay respeto," aniya. Ayon sa independent Senator, tumawag si Santiago noong Huwebes ng gabi para sabihing hindi siya makadadalo sa pagdinig dahil mayroon siyang pulong kasama ang mga alkalde sa parehong oras. "There's no problem kung hindi ka pwede o may conflict. Pero may text na, may telepono. Ano ba naman y'ung hiningi niya ang number ko o kaya tinawagan man lang niya ang secretary. Y'ung sasabihin niya last night na hindi siya pwede tapos lahat naman ng iba nandyan ang DENR, Agriculture, nandyan tayo, hindi maayos y'un," pahayag ni Cayetano. Binigyang-diin niya na noong Martes pa isinapadala ang mga imbitasyon para sa pagdinig ng komite at lahat ay may pagkakataong magpatugon bago dumating ang Biyernes para kumpirmahin o sabihing hindi sila makakarating. Ang pagdinig ay itinakda upang talakayin ang charter ng LLDA, ang mga plano sa pagpapaunlad para sa Laguna Lake, at ang mga alalahanin ng daan-daang mangingisda sa lugar. Dahil noong Pebrero lamang inaappoint si Santiago sa kanyang pwesto, magandang pagkakataon sana para sa kanya na ipakilala ang kanyang sarili sa Senado. "There are more than 100 GOCCs, napakaraming humihingi ng hearing at briefing. Alam nating hindi pa gaanong katagalan si GM Santiago so this is his opportunity [to introduce himself]," wika ni Cayetano. Ayon sa kanya, hindi niya maipagpapatuloy ang pagdinig ng komite ukol sa LLDA sa kawalan ni Santiago. "What use is it to talk about the development and the resources and the charter of his agency kung siya mismo hindi interesado?" aniya. Sinabi ni Cayetano na makikipag-usap siya sa mga taong dumalo sa pagdinig -- lalo na ang mga mangingisda -- upang malaman ang kanilang saloobin. "Hindi dapat magsuffer ang development ng laguna lake" dahil sa kawalan ni Santiago, aniya.