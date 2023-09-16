PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 16, 2023 Legarda leads nation in celebrating the 125th Malolos Congress opening Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda urged Filipinos to consistently uplift the true essence of nationalism anchored in upholding a strong and independent Philippines as she led the nation in commemorating the 125th Anniversary of the Malolos Congress Opening. Speaking as the guest of honor during the event in Malolos City, Bulacan, Legarda underscored the commemoration as a chance for the country to look back and recognize the importance of the historic Malolos Congress in establishing the crucial foundations of the country. "Ang Kongreso ng Malolos ang nagbigay-daan para sa kinabukasang puno ng pag-asa at kasarinlan. Ito ang naging simula ng pagkakabuo ng mga mahahalagang batas na ating sinusunod sa kasalukuyan. Ito ang naging hudyat upang ating mapagtibay ang ating mga karapatan," Legarda conveyed. "Malayo na ang narating ng ating mahal na Pilipinas magmula ng unang maitatag ang Kongreso ng Malolos at maisakatuparan ang kalayaang inaasam, ngunit nananatili pa rin ang patuloy na pakikipaglaban natin para sa mas makataraungan at progresibong lipunan," she added. The senator also honored her late great-grandfather, Ariston Gella, a member of the Congress that drafted the early version of the Philippine Constitution. "Ito ay isang karangalan na habambuhay kong panghahawakan, dahil ito ay isang bahagi ng kasaysayan na naging mahalaga ang papel sa pag-usbong ng isang malaya at matatag na lipunan," she remarked. The four-term senator also emphasized the need for Filipinos to continue the legacy instilled by the forebears in creating a more well-established and thriving nation, noting the responsibilities that should always be undertaken to maintain a democratic country. "Gamitin natin ang pagdiriwang na ito upang mas pagtibayin ang ating nag-iisang tinig at kolektibong pagtataguyod ng isang malayang Pilipinas," she highlighted. "Ang araw na ito ay isang mahalagang paalala sa atin na ang kalayaan ay hindi lamang handog mula sa nakaraan kundi isang responsibilidad na ipinasa sa atin upang ingatan at patuloy na ipaglaban para sa mga bagong henerasyon na magmamana nito," added Legarda. Before the commemoration, Legarda, through her manifestation at the Senate, encouraged her colleagues to continuously support the efforts of various government agencies in sustaining the country's rich history, such as the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP). "May we all continue to do our best to discharge the duties which have been given to us not just by the people in the present but by the legacy of our forebears," Legarda said.